These gift ideas will take your favorite food lover on a culinary journey—without ever leaving home.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, hopping on a flight to Tokyo for ramen or Mexico City for tacos is still off the metaphorical menu for most right now. That doesn’t mean you can’t keep the spark of travel alive for those who typically make restaurant reservations before they even book their flights, or bring along extra luggage for getting their wine souvenirs home safely. From cookbooks that will take you on a culinary journey to subscription boxes filled with snacks from a new country each month, these eight food-gift ideas let hungry adventurers explore flavors from around the world without ever leaving home. Universal Yums monthly subscription snack box Buy Now: from $14/month, universalyums.com For travelers who always stop at a local grocery store to raid the snack aisle for edible souvenirs, give them the gift of a Universal Yums monthly subscription box. They come packed with sweet and savory snacks and candies from grocery stores around the globe, each box typically tied to a particular country. “The boxes are always well balanced between sweet and salty, familiar and novel,” Ashlea Halpern, AFAR’s editor at large, wrote in a review in March 2020. As a member, she’s tried everything from classic treats like nutty baklava from Jordan and marbled sesame halva from Israel to more creative flavors like floral cheese potato chips from France, Italian truffles studded with strawberry pop rocks, and crunchy Turkish kebab chips. More subscription box gift ideas: 30+ Unique Subscription Boxes and Memberships to Give in 2020 Courtesy of Atlas Coffee Club Coffee subscription services let you sample coffee beans from around the world without hopping on a plane—or even visiting the grocery store. Atlas Coffee Club Buy Now: from $39 for a three-month subscription (was $49), atlascoffeeclub.com Take caffeine lovers on a world tour with Atlas Coffee Club, which offers monthly gift subscriptions of single-origin coffees sourced from more than 50 countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Colombia, Brazil, and Indonesia. You can pick roast preferences (light, dark, or all roast types) as well as whole bean or ground bags (orders range from 6-ounce bags to 24 ounces). Each shipment also includes a suggested brewing method, as well as an informative postcard explaining more about the region where the coffee beans were cultivated. From November 10 to December 4, 2020, you can save up to $55 off gift subscriptions during Atlas Coffee Club’s Black Friday sale. No coupon code required.

