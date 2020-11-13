The 7 Best Global Gifts for Whiskey Lovers

Sometimes, a nice bottle of single malt might be all you need to delight an imbiber. There are certainly a few fun bottles on this year’s list of global gift ideas for whiskey lovers, but if you want to get creative with a unique present, consider a whisky-and-cheese tasting shipped straight from Scotland, or a bottle of barrel finished Old-Fashioneds, or even reserve a spot on that epic future trip to the distillery where (we hear) the world’s best single malt is made. Sounds like something the whiskey lover in your life will enjoy? Then read on for seven unique whiskey gifts from around the world.

(A note that this roundup is an entirely selfish, not-so-subtle hint by the writer to her loved ones this season.)

Courtesy of Away from the Ordinary Count us in for any virtual event that involves whisky and cheese.

Whisky and cheese tastings by Away from the Ordinary

From: Scotland

Scotland Buy a gift voucher now: $240 per person, awayfromtheordinary.com

Having already experienced the joy of a virtual whisky tasting with Aeneas O’Hara, founder of Scottish travel company Away from the Ordinary, I highly recommend this new whisky-and-cheese session. O’Hara hand-picks five rare or underrated Scotch whiskies and five cheeses and will package them with tasting notes, like a wee little Alice in Wonderland box of “Drink Me/Eat Me” treats.

You can also coordinate a private Zoom tasting with friends and family led by O’Hara himself, or join a special group virtual tasting on December 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET. (Space is limited to the first 25 people.) I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There’s no quicker way to the heart of a culture—and a people—than through a shared toast.

Courtesy of High West Premade cocktails are having a moment this year.

Premade Barrel Finished Manhattan and Old Fashioned by High West Distillery

From: Utah, United States

Utah, United States Buy Now: Barrel Finished Manhattan, $50, drizly.com; Barrel Finished Old Fashioned, $50, drizly.com

At first, it was hard for me to get behind the idea of a premade Manhattan or Old-Fashioned—like a cocktail in a can, it just sounded sad. But then COVID hit, and I stopped being so darn judgy and opened up my palate to the possibility of a prebottled beverage.

High West, Utah’s first distillery since the 1870s (and beloved by AFARians), has developed a Barrel Finished Old Fashioned and Barrel Finished Manhattan, mixed with bourbon and rye and matured in used rye barrels, for a richer final taste. The Old Fashioned blends raw sugar, bitters, and a bit of orange extract, and the Manhattan is mixed with sweet and dry vermouth. Each 750 ml bottle pours 12 drinks—plenty for a Happy New Year, perhaps?

Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Whisky

From: Japan

Japan Buy Now: from $150, drizly.com; flaviar.com

You may have tried any number of Suntory whiskies while out at a bar—they’re all over the USA now. But the Yamazaki 12-year is special and one of the best bottles of whiskey to gift. This is Suntory’s flagship single malt out of Japan’s first distillery, Yamazaki Distillery, which opened in 1923; the Japanese tradition borrows much from Scottish distilling (hence this being whisky without an “e”). This 12-year is also supposed to be so smooth, with hints of fruit (to name a few: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, candied orange, tart cranberry). I say “supposed to” because I haven’t tried it yet—but I want to! Hint, hint.

Courtesy of VSSL It may look like a flashlight, but the VSSL Flask also holds 9 ounces of your favorite whiskey.

VSSL Flask