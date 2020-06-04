9 Coffee Subscriptions and Boxes for Beans From Around the World

From the birthplace of coffee (Ethiopia) to countries around the world, including Sweden, Italy, Argentina, and Australia, the act of drinking a freshly roasted cup of coffee is a vital aspect of everyday life. In places where coffee plants grow, such as Colombia or Costa Rica, many travelers even dedicate portions of their trips to sipping fresh roasts in the country’s coffee-producing regions.

For coffee lovers who would normally travel to taste rare coffee roasts from across the planet, monthly or weekly subscription boxes are a way to sample coffee beans without hopping on a plane—or even visiting the grocery store. Many coffee subscription services use surveys to match you with personalized java recommendations—be it bold and robust or lighter with fruity notes—and some offer cold brew options, as well. To start sipping coffee from around the world, try one of these 9 amazing coffee subscription boxes.

1. Driftaway Coffee

Buy Now: From $12, driftaway.coffee

Driftaway Coffee is a Brooklyn-based roaster that offers personalized subscriptions of single-origin coffees grown on sustainable farms in such countries as Costa Rica, Guatemela, Peru, Papua New Guinea, Kenya, and Uganda. After signing up for a subscription plan, customers receive a tasting kit with four, two-ounce bags of different types of coffee that match one of each of the following taste profiles: “Fruity,” “Classic,” “Balanced,” and “Bold.” Upon brewing all four options, customers are asked to rate the coffees and add their own “tasting notes” using Driftaway’s mobile app, which helps the service personalize each individual subscription based on a preferred roast style.

As a Driftaway subscriber, you can choose how many bags of whole beans, ground coffee, or cold brew you want to receive every week, two weeks, or month (in varying sizes). Each shipment includes one distinct coffee roast based on your preferred roast style, which comes in compostable packaging. Driftaway’s monthly coffee boxes also include a postcard with notes on the origin of the coffee, as well as the story of the farmer who grew it.

Courtesy of Driftaway Coffee Driftaway roasts single-origin coffees from sustainable farms around the world and ships the whole beans fresh to your door within six hours of roasting.

2. Atlas Coffee Club

Buy Now: From $9, atlascoffeeclub.com

Atlas offers a monthly coffee subscription of freshly roasted micro-lot coffees from more than 50 countries around the world. With Atlas’s “Coffee of the Month” subscription, you’ll receive a 12-ounce bag of freshly roasted coffee directly to your doorstep each month, with the option to ship every two weeks. You can select your roast preferences to include light-to-medium, medium-to-dark, or all roast types, as well as whole bean or ground bags (orders range from 6-ounce bag to 24 ounces total).

In addition to a rotating selection of rare coffees sourced from Kenya, Tanzania, Colombia, Brazil, Indonesia, and beyond, each shipment includes a suggested brewing method, as well as an informative postcard explaining more about the region where the coffee beans were cultivated.

3. Red Bay Coffee

Buy Now: From $17, redbaycoffee.com

Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee Roasters was founded in 2014 by Keba Konte, a food entrepreneur with deep roots in the Bay Area’s specialty coffee industry. The black-owned business champions what it describes as “the fourth wave of coffee—a firm commitment to ensure coffee production is not only high quality and sustainable, but a vehicle for diversity, inclusion, and social and economic restoration.”

When you buy a 12-ounce bag of Red Bay Coffee online, you can opt to receive a recurring order of the same roast every week, two weeks, or month by clicking “Subscribe and Save” at checkout. Subscribers also receive a 10 percent discount on each bag of whole beans roasted by Red Bay Coffee, such as King’s Prize, a single-origin Ethiopian coffee with light, fruity notes, and East 14th, a Tanzanian dark roast named after a large street in Oakland that was renamed International Boulevard.

Courtesy of Moustache Coffee Club Moustache Coffee Club allows customers to exchange Starbucks gift cards for an equal amount of credit to its website.

4. Moustache Coffee Club

Buy Now: From $22, moustachecoffeeclub.com

With a Moustache Coffee Club subscription, you’ll get a new bag of high-quality coffee delivered straight to your door from small farms in countries such as Brazil, Rwanda, Peru, and Guatemala where single-origin coffee is sustainably produced. You can specify how much coffee you’d like to receive in each shipment (6 or 12 ounces), as well as how often you want the coffee delivered, according to weekly, biweekly, or monthly subscriptions.

A few days after each shipment arrives, the subscription service will email you asking for your ratings on the roast coffees you received. The subscription service will then build out your own coffee preference profile to customize upcoming selections to your specific tastes. What’s more: The website even allows you to exchange Starbucks gift cards for an equal amount of credit to the Moustache Coffee Club.

5. Trade Coffee Co.

Buy Now: From $15, drinktrade.com