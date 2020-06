9 Out-of-This-World Hot Sauces Worth Traveling For

My happy place in Bangkok is not a temple or a tuk tuk. It’s the hot sauce section of the Central Embassy Food Hall—a massive pavilion of boutique food stalls, full of artisan cooking staples, attractive dry goods, and, most importantly, dozens of hot sauces. In nearly 20 trips to the city, I’ve never come home without a bottle.

I wasn’t always a fan of heat, but I was raised by one. My mother cannot sit down to eat until a bottle of Tabasco is within reach. As a small child, I’d watch her slice raw jalapeño in a dish the way another might slice apple. I was frankly scared of spice, but one day I pushed aside my anxiety and splashed some Cholula on a taco.

It opened up the food in an unexpected way. It wore off quickly, too. There was no blistering, lingering heat as I’d feared, but a solid, bright, addictive taste that wasn’t there before. I began experimenting, muscling through stronger sauces, hotter Mexican peppers, and getting familiar with cayenne in homemade stews. An obsession was born.

In Tokyo, I was more excited about the wasabi than the sushi. Hong Kong’s dim sum matrons who offered slivers of spicy ginger in the chili oil quickly became my favorites, and I got so excited by the pimientos de padrón in Madrid’s famous Mercado de San Miguel, I spent a ton of cash to find the super spicy ones. A bottle of hot sauce is now my souvenir of choice and my fridge is packed with bottles from both U.S. cities and abroad.

But what exactly makes a great hot a sauce? I called up Brandon Carter of FARM in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the tropical, humid summers and rich soil make chilies a bountiful crop. Chef Carter is another huge fan of heat and makes a signature sauce from fresh chilies on a monthly basis.

“To be a true hot sauce, a chili pepper must be the No. 1 ingredient, and maybe even 80 percent of the sauce. Otherwise, it’s just a sauce that also happens to be hot,” he says. “A true hot sauce has nuanced, layered flavor—often from different chili peppers combined. I love habaneros and Scotch bonnets, for their citrusy quality. We also use aji dulce, a Latin American pepper. It isn’t spicy at all, but gives sauce a great vegetal quality.”

Here are a few favorites this travel writer has picked up on her travels and from Amazon. Admittedly, that’s the online Amazon. If anyone knows of a sauce to try on the actual river, I’m all ears and a plane ticket.

