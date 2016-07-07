Lessons from a Nomad: Geoffrey Kent, CEO, Abercrombie & Kent

According to Geoffrey Kent, "travel teaches us as much about ourselves as it does about the world." We couldn't agree more. The globetrotting entrepreneur, who spends most of his time in search of new destinations and itineraries for his luxury travel company, Abercrombie & Kent, shares his travel philosophy with AFAR.

Let’s play spin the globe—name the one place you’ve always wanted to go.

The Palau archipelago [in Micronesia] is on the top of my list. I’ve always wanted to go diving in the lake with millions of jellyfish that don’t sting. I've planned one of my Inspiring Expeditions there in November, where we recreate one of Jacques Cousteau’s famous dives.

What’s your spirit city? (Where do you want to return to over and over?)

Monte Carlo, Monaco, where I live now.

The streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco, where Geoffrey currently lives. Photo by Nicoletta Richardson

Do you have a travel ritual?

Check my briefcase to make sure I have my iPhone, Blackberry, passport, and a selection of different currencies.

Do you maintain any routines from home while traveling or does it all go out the window?

I travel 250 to 300 days a year looking for new adventures for our guests. When I can, I play tennis and enjoy a run to clear my head. But you have to make exercise a daily part of your routine. I use my briefcase in place of weights if there is not a proper gym.

Sorry, you only get to eat one regional cuisine for the rest of your life. What is it?

Sushi.