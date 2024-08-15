West Virginia
Outdoor adventure is everywhere in West Virginia, where visitors can go whitewater rafting down the Gauley River or in nearby New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and riding ATVs along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, which includes state parks and forests. Hike and camp in Coopers Rock State Forest. Towns like neighboring Thomas and Davis, known for their craft breweries, and Harpers Ferry, which played a role in the abolitionist movement, are especially lively when autumn leaves change color, generally mid-October through the first week of November.
Overview
Planning Your Trip
Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to West Virginia.