In Utah’s Wasatch Mountains near Park City, Deer Valley Resort is renowned for its wide, impeccably groomed trails and a vibrant après-ski scene, making it a favorite among Olympians and casual skiers alike. Each winter, the atmosphere is at its peak during the FIS World Cup, when the world’s top mogul skiers and aerialists compete on the slopes. This year, icebreaker, the leader in merino base layers, is partnering with Ikon Pass to showcase why merino is perfect for winter sports.

To help navigate it all, whether you attend the World Cup or simply want to ski Deer Valley, we caught up with Kris “Fuzz” Feddersen, a three-time Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team coach who’s called the Park City area home for 25 years. In summer, he co-manages Flying Ace Productions, a company that stages aerial ski exhibitions. Come winter, he’s one of seven athletes in Deer Valley’s Ski with a Champion program, where visitors can spend a day on the mountain with an Olympian. With Feddersen as your guide, here’s how to spend a long weekend in Deer Valley, including where to ski, where to eat, and how to stay warm, dry, and ready for every moment.

Ski the Deer Valley mountains

Skiing Deer Valley Courtesy of David Klein/Unsplash

On your first day on the mountain, after dressing in icebreaker’s performance base layers that help regulate your body temperature, start with a classic run. “Get out there on the slope early, says Feddersen, “Get a few runs in before more people are on the slopes.” The Olympian recommends Success, a long, wide green run on Bald Eagle Mountain. “It goes past some beautiful houses, so we can stop and look around,” he says. “Anybody can handle it. It’s a great warm-up.”

Families and beginners will also love Ontario, a green run on Flagstaff Mountain. “If I have little kids that I’m skiing with or a lower-level intermediate, we’ll probably start on this run,” says Feddersen. Also on Flagstaff Mountain, he likes Lost Boulder, a wide, mellow blue under the Northside Express chairlift. “It’s fun and it’s always groomed perfectly.”

For more of a challenge, he points to Stein’s Way, a steep black diamond that honors ski racing legend Stein Eriksen. “It’s super beautiful and freshly groomed in the morning. By far one of the most fun cruising runs you could ever have.”

Another option for advanced skiers is the Empire Express chairlift at Empire Mountain. At the top, the legendary Daly Chutes deliver expert-level thrills, while X Files “always has really nice snow, but it’s not super steep.” For fewer crowds, try the Lady Morgan chairlift (not recommended for beginners), where Feddersen says he’s never seen a line.

Attend the FIS World Cup

If you’re in town for the FIS World Cup, bundle up, especially for evening events. Temperatures drop fast once the sun begins to set. As the official base layer, sock, and mid layer partner of Ikon Pass, icebreaker [LINK TO: “Travel-Ready Base Layers That Simplify Packing”] creates performance apparel that keeps spectators comfortably warm without bulk. For optimal warmth, layer a merino half-zip top or hoodie to stay toasty warm while cheering on the athletes.

Deer Valley is one of the world’s most iconic freestyle venues. It will host the Intermountain Health Freestyle International presented by Stifel, as part of the World Cup, at its 2002 Olympic venue. It’s a chance to see the Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team navigate moguls, dual moguls, and aerials over three nights of competition, the team’s final stop before heading to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

Where to eat in Deer Valley

For lunch during a ski day, stay on the slopes at one of Deer Valley’s mountain lodges—Snow Park, Silver Lake, or Empire Pass. Feddersen advises breaking early or late for fewer crowds. Whatever your timing, try the celebrated Deer Valley Turkey Chili. “It’s awesome. Everybody that comes to Deer Valley, they talk about that,” he says.

Or try the legendary ski buffet at the Glitretind Restaurant inside Stein Eriksen Lodge. “It’s a whole experience,” says Feddersen. “They have everything, a carving station, shrimp cocktail, it just goes and goes. Usually, I can’t ski after I’ve eaten there.”

Park City’s top après ski spots

Hot chocolate in Park City, Utah, home of Deer Valley Courtesy of Sarah O’Shea/Pexels

Keep your first après low-key at Edgar’s Après, tucked into the Snow Park Lodge. With wood-paneled walls and a mellow crowd, it’s a cozy way to toast your first day. “It’s never really packed. Sometimes they have a guitar player,” says Feddersen. Order buffalo wings or Deer Valley Chili Nachos.

For music, the place to be is the Vintage Room at St. Regis Deer Valley, which opens for its fifth season in December. The heated tented space features red leather seating, a sushi bar with seafood flown in daily, and high-energy beats. “It’s really taken off. They have a DJ and, you know, it’s just pumping loud,” says Feddersen.

At Chute Eleven, DJs spin pulsing tracks and champagne flows generously inside a yurt. Prefer something quieter? Park City’s restaurant scene is stellar. Purple Sage is a Feddersen favorite. He favors the veal meatloaf while his wife always chooses the butternut squash ravioli.

Dinnertime may mean braving the cold outside. Warm and refined, the natural fleece layers of icebreaker’s RealFleece™ Descender line look sharp enough for a fireside dinner but have the technical details to keep you warm when moving around the snowy grounds. Pair icebreaker base layers with one of the brand’s sleek mid layers and add a beanie and socks for warmth that doesn’t sacrifice style.

Where to stay in Deer Valley

“There are some beautiful places to stay,” says Feddersen, noting the popularity of Montage Deer Valley and St. Regis Deer Valley, both of which offer ski-in/ski-out access, ski valets, fine dining, and spas.

For history and atmosphere, he recommends the Stein Eriksen Lodge. “That’s a very cool place to stay. It’s right in the middle of everything,” the Park City local says. “They have his old trophy case in the lobby, his Olympic gold medal, and all these old trophies.”

