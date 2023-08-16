Travel InspirationHotels

The bar at Adorn Bar & Restaurant features a striking glass chandelier.

Adorn Bar & Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

Courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

This hotel is on our list of The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago.

A recent makeover of the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago from Houston-based Rottet Studio did away with the dark and clubby vibe common in older Chicago hotels in favor of a brighter natural palette. Today, the lobby is open and bedecked in oversize floral arrangements; the open-plan lounge there, with its modern glass chandelier, has become a high-end local watering hole known as the Social Bar. The new Adorn restaurant is now a big-night-out dining destination courtesy of chef Richie Farina’s creations that range from a perfectly prepared filet mignon to caviar and eggs. Upstairs, the 345 guest rooms—more than half are suites—feature understated grays and pale greens and come with deep soaking tubs and (if you ask) unimpeded views of Lake Michigan.

The newly redesigned spa opened this summer, with a city-view lap pool and the Augustinus Bader Method treatment exclusive to the hotel to make your skin forget winter ever happened (though the 111Skin Black Diamond Facial delivers dramatic and immediate results, as well). From June through September, the hotel offers private yacht trips on the lake so you can soak in the magnificent skyline from a distance, then return to slumber in the heart of it all.

By Heidi Mitchell
