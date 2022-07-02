The Ideal Outer Banks, North Carolina, Beach Vacation

Pair an island with an inlet town for a beach-to-bay, approved-by-locals week on the Carolina coast.

As a born-and-bred Tar Heel, I often struggle with recommending just one North Carolina destination to visiting friends and family. Do they crave craft beer, crisp mountain air, hiking, biking, and whitewater kayaking? I send them to Blue Ridge mountain towns like Asheville and Blowing Rock. If a hip college town and modern, farm-to-table cuisine is more their vibe, I encourage a visit to downtown Durham, Chapel Hill, or Pittsboro. Then there are my personal favorite vacation destinations—North Carolina’s scenic coastal towns, from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks, complete with miles of sandy beaches, surfer-friendly waves, and throwback family fun (Putt-putt! Go-Karts!). This summer, as the crowds descend, consider a week spent exploring hidden-gem outlet towns and North Carolina’s quickly growing inlet towns. Each is ideal for outdoor adventure, U.S. history, fresh seafood, and Southern comfort food and drinks. For this itinerary, we combine the best of both the Inner and the Outer Banks with Ocracoke Island and New Bern. Ocracoke Island How long? 3–4 days

Stay : Ocracoke Harbor Inn ; book now . Pony Island Inn ; book now . How to get to Ocracoke There’s nowhere quite like the Outer Banks’ Ocracoke Island. You literally escape the mainland: The island is only accessible by ferry, boat, or, if you have access to a small plane, a public airport available for landings and departures during daylight hours. Skippers are welcome in private watercraft to Ocracoke’s marinas, but the majority of Ocracoke visitors travel by ferry. (The North Carolina Department of Transportation operates several daily ferry services from the mainland; cars and RVs welcome.) Where to eat, drink, and stay on Ocracoke A lovely village feel meets miles and miles of undeveloped seashore on Ocracoke Island. Officially founded in 1715, when the colony of North Carolina established Ocracoke as a port, the island is the southernmost town within the limits of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the most remote inhabited island of the Outer Banks. The ferry ride is a calm, soothing affair if you sit on the top deck and enjoy the miles of ocean waves and diving seabirds. Even though tourism is now one of the island’s main industries, it still feels remote, quaint, and secluded, thanks to an absence of any chain restaurants and stores and quiet sandy paths for walking and biking throughout the village. With a late afternoon arrival, there’s time to enjoy the sunset from the docks before heading to Ocracoke Oyster Company for dinner. All seafood is caught locally, and specials change with the catch of the day. Try the oysters Rockefeller and stuffed flounder special, a pan-seared flounder topped with a crab cake and clam chowder sauce, paired with an oyster stout beer, made in part from oyster shells. If you can, leave room for owner Janille Turner’s homemade cherry cobbler. Check into the Ocracoke Harbor Inn, which overlooks Silver Lake Harbor and has a private deck attached to each room. The recently renovated Pony Island Inn is another lovely spot near the main streets of Ocracoke. The next morning, chocolate croissants beckon from Magic Bean Coffee Bazaar, as does the Greek breakfast next door at Helios Hideaway. (I highly recommend the Greek pita wrap—the dough is incredible.) Lunchtime! Smacnally’s offers a diverse fresh-catch menu, to be enjoyed while watching seabirds dive and boat owners jet in and out of the Anchorage marina.

At 1718 Brewing Ocracoke, a flight of beers (with cheeky names like Notorious F.I.G.) goes well with the fish tacos, prepared with the grilled catch of the day, and burgers topped with barbecue, made by Plum Pointe food kitchen. Sit at a picnic table outside, where there’s live music (think Jimmy Buffett acoustic vibes) and a front-row seat to memorable sunsets. It’s like a massage for the soul. Photo by Victor N. Overton / Shutterstock Ocracoke Lighthouse is the second-oldest operating lighthouse in the country. Best things to do on Ocracoke Head toward the 16 miles of undeveloped coastline for a day of beaching, fishing, or surfing. Take the South Point Road Ramp 72 (also a popular running path) access road and enjoy the marsh views. No car? No problem. Transport services like OBX Beach Shuttle Services can drop off and pick up. (Some sections of the beach are only accessible by foot, other areas only by 4WD vehicles, which you can rent through private outfitters like Ray Stallings of OBX Beach Shuttle Services—call 252-908-2994.) Even in peak summer months, the expansive beachfront area means you won’t be crammed in next to your neighbor. Much of the land and dunes of the island are protected by the National Park Service. To experience some of the remaining natural oases, visit Springer’s Point Nature Preserve, a 122-acre amalgam of ancient maritime forest, wet grasslands, and salt marsh, accessible by a sandy path off of neighborhood streets. (There’s no public parking lot, so walking or biking is best.) Purchased by the Coastal Land Trust and designated as one of the state’s significant natural heritage areas, follow the Preserve’s 0.8-mile nature trail to Teach’s Hole, a sound-side beach overlooking where Blackbeard the pirate met his fate in 1718. Along the way, flowering yucca bushes and centuries-old live oaks line the trail, while anoles (small lizards) scamper by. As you head back toward the village, take a quick walk on the boardwalk approaching Ocracoke Lighthouse. Built in 1823, it’s the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina. You could spend an entire afternoon wandering the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum or the shops along historic Howard Street (for retail therapy). Village Craftsman has hand-crafted goods by local artisans–I couldn’t resist buying several pieces of pottery and jewelry for family members. If you only have time to do one thing . . . One of the unique opportunities on Ocracoke is a tour of an oyster farm, just off of the island’s beaches. Call Ocracoke Mariculture guide Fletcher O’Neal at 252-588-0106 for a 1.5-hour tour of an oyster farm, complete with a tasting of very fresh (read: right out of the water) raw oysters.

Getting around Ocracoke One of the beauties of Ocracoke is how walkable and bikeable the island is. Rent a cruiser and you can tour the entire village in an afternoon. There are no national chains or franchises on Ocracoke—it truly is an oasis. When it’s time to leave, you’ll take the ferry back to the mainland. But before you depart the state, stop at an Inner Banks town like New Bern to enjoy a combination of historic beauty with modern fun. Photo by Michael Neil Thomas / Shutterstock When the Brits still occupied North Carolina in the 1770s, these gardens was a place of respite for Governor Tryon. New Bern How long? 2–3 days

Stay : Aerie Bed & Bre ak fast ; book now . The Jarvis at 220; book now . New Bern was founded in 1710 by a group of settlers from Bern, Switzerland (which remains New Bern’s sister city). Bern was given its name after the first animal that a group of hunters there encountered—a bear. Today, one of the highlights of visiting is going on a scavenger hunt for 85 uniquely designed fiberglass and ceramic bears scattered throughout town. Each was created for the town’s 300th anniversary celebration in 2010. With just under 30,000 residents, New Bern has a small-town feel, but there’s nothing sleepy about it. Best things to do in New Bern

