Amangiri Canyon Point

This is The Coolest Hotel in America

Seriously. The second Aman Resort in the US -- considered by many to be the best hotel chain in the world -- is located in its own canyon, with nobody else around for miles. You don't even think you're in the US. With only 40 or so rooms, each looking out onto its own naked canyons, it is absolutely stunning. The most amazing service, jaw dropping pool and their own guides to take you on tours throughout all the nearby canyon lands. They even have their own set of BMWs you can drive for free. The prices are ridiculous, but worth every penny. Oh yeah, Lake Powell is right down the street, but you'll never want to leave this place. You'll remember this place for the rest of your life.