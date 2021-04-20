Amangiri Canyon Point
Amangiri Canyon PointSet within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s architecture and decor allow the area’s natural beauty to take center stage—interiors are decorated in a minimalist fashion, using natural materials such as white stone and concrete, Douglas fir timber, blackened steel, and polished glass. The 34 accommodations range from 1,150-square-foot mesa- or desert-view suites to larger options with private pools, plus one four-bedroom home with living and dining areas and a kitchen; all include private outdoor space (terraces or courtyards), fireplaces, and heated floors for cooler desert nights. The local landscape also shines through in the cuisine, which includes Southwestern-inspired dishes served in view of the sweeping desert. In the sprawling 25,000-square-foot spa, treatments are inspired by Navajo healing traditions and begin with sage smudging ceremonies. When you’re not exploring the surroundings on guided hikes and horseback rides, or kayaking on nearby Lake Powell, linger on property for the cold and heated pools and yoga pavilion.
Southern Utah's Amangiri
Navajo principles inspire the treatments at the Aman Spa. Guests are offered Navajo Greenthread tea before undergoing the purification ritual of smudging, where sage is burned and the smoke fanned over the body.
Room With a View
I ordered in room service for much of my stay, but with a vista like this can one be blamed? I did however manage to tear myself away and experience much of what this modern luxury retreat had to offer. Amangiri is definitely a full service resort complete with yoga & palliates classes, a Native American influenced spa, and a number of different nature excursions. Hiking through the Canyon Slots is a must!
This is The Coolest Hotel in America
Seriously. The second Aman Resort in the US -- considered by many to be the best hotel chain in the world -- is located in its own canyon, with nobody else around for miles. You don't even think you're in the US. With only 40 or so rooms, each looking out onto its own naked canyons, it is absolutely stunning. The most amazing service, jaw dropping pool and their own guides to take you on tours throughout all the nearby canyon lands. They even have their own set of BMWs you can drive for free. The prices are ridiculous, but worth every penny. Oh yeah, Lake Powell is right down the street, but you'll never want to leave this place. You'll remember this place for the rest of your life.