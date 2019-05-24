The Douro River is a rising star in the river cruising world, with almost every major river cruise line introducing itineraries here in recent years.

With an overwhelming number of European river cruise adventures to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to 7 of the region’s most popular and picturesque rivers.

Laid-back and leisurely, yet heavy on adventure and destination immersion, the river cruising industry is booming (both at home and abroad) for good reason. Sure, there’s the unpack-once-and-go appeal of the floating hotel format that’s common to all cruise vacations. But river cruising stands out from its oceangoing counterpart for its small ships (averaging capacity for around 150 guests), rates that bundle in value-add extras like guided excursions and libations with meals, and itineraries that are positively port intensive. Europe is at the vanguard of this greater global river cruise phenomenon, where winding waterways—from the Danube to the Douro, and the Rhine to the Rhône—invite voyaging inland to the continent’s heartland, areas that are inaccessible to ocean-bound ships. Here you’ll find storybook-setting riverbanks lined with medieval castles and sloping vineyards, historic cities and agreeable villages. And on any given weeklong sailing, it’s not unusual to drift through three or more European countries en route, affording the perfect sampler itinerary for any eager explorer of Europe. These are seven of the very best European river cruise bets. Courtesy of Shutterstock Passau, Germany, is one of the Old-World gems that line the Danube; city lovers also appreciate access to stunning European capitals like Vienna and Budapest. Danube River Europe’s second-longest river at 1,770 miles (after Russia's Volga), the storied Danube River—immortalized as “the Blue Danube” in composer Johann Strauss II’s famous waltz—rises from western Germany’s Black Forest mountains, emptying out to the Black Sea at Romania. En route, it traverses 10 countries: Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine—with access to major European capitals (including Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, and Belgrade) along its banks. With plenty of appealing Old-World riverfront attractions (castles, fortresses, churches, abbeys, and vineyards galore), paired with a front-row seat to some beautiful blockbuster cities (like Budapest and Vienna), it’s little wonder that it’s one of the world’s most popular river cruise regions. Itineraries typically break down into the more popular Upper Danube runs, between Bavaria and Budapest (with featured stops in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary), or the lesser-explored Lower Danube, which typically connects Budapest to Bucharest on a river route through Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. Set Sail: Sail the Danube on AmaWaterways’s May 2019-launched, 196-guest AmaMagna, which has been making waves for its design; at 72 feet across, it measures twice the width of standard European riverboats. Guests get spacious digs to spread out in (nearly half of the staterooms are balcony-trimmed suites, starting at a roomy 355 square feet), access to four restaurants and lounges, plus riverboat rarities like a water sports platform, heated pool, cinema, and a sizeable wellness studio (host to fitness classes and spa treatment rooms). Seven-night Danube itineraries run between Budapest and Vilshofen, Germany (with stops in Bratislava; Passau, Germany; and several ports in Austria—including Vienna—en route); or sign on for a festive Christmas markets sailing around the winter holidays. Rates from $2,549/person; amawaterways.com Courtesy of Crystal Cruises Sail the Rhine in style aboard one of Crystal Cruises’s plush riverboats, with offerings like personal butlers, an indoor pool, and in-room iPads. Rhine River The legendary, 765-mile-long Rhine—which flows from the Swiss Alps toward the North Sea at The Netherlands—has served as an important continental transport route for centuries, teeming with historical, cultural, and economic significance for Europe. Regional riverboat itineraries are extremely popular, bringing guests to celebrated cities like Basel, Switzerland, and Strasbourg, France, and placing an emphasis on Germany with calls in locales like Koblenz, Mannheim, Rüdesheim, and Cologne. Here, riverbanks are loaded with diversions, including a distinct riverscape flanked by fairy-tale castles, along with a setting steeped in history and myths (such as that of the Lorelei siren, who supposedly lures sailors and fishermen to their deaths). The most popular itineraries run between Basel and Amsterdam, with several stops in France and Germany en route.

Set Sail: Upscale Crystal Cruises branched out from ocean sailing to include a river cruise arm in 2016. Since then, it’s emerged as an industry tour de force, most especially on the Rhine River, where it now operates Crystal Bach, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Debussy, and Crystal Ravel, four intimate, 106-passenger, new-build ships that have launched over the past two years. On the only all-suite, all-balcony riverboats in Europe, expect plush onboard touches like in-room iPads, personal butlers, and an indoor pool, along with loaner e-bikes and kayaks for enhanced port exploration. Itineraries range from 7 to 16 nights in duration; try the weeklong “Splendors of the Rhine” sailing, with runs between Amsterdam and Basel and stops in Strasbourg and throughout Germany (at Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, and Breisach). Rates from $3,799/person; crystalcruises.com Photo by Mikhail Markovskiy/Shutterstock UNESCO World Heritage site Kizhi Pogost with its 18th century wooden churches is a popular stop on Volga cruises. Volga River The vast Volga is Europe’s longest river (running for some 2,200 miles from central Russia to the Caspian Sea) and sailing it—along with several adjoining waterways (including a network of lakes, like Lake Ladoga)—makes for a fascinating voyage of discovery through Russia. Itineraries run between the nation’s two great cities—St. Petersburg and Moscow—and cruising here pairs time spent exploring both culturally and historically rich metropolises on either end (multi-night calls are typically incorporated at each). Plus, journeys factor in plenty of stops in rural villages and smaller “Golden Ring” cities (including Uglich and Yaroslavl—two featured stops on this designated tourist route, which connects historic locales northeast of Moscow) that span the 400-plus miles between the two mega-cities. And while most days are spent exploring onion-domed Orthodox churches, icon-filled monasteries, and myriad other historic sights, keep in mind that you may have longer sailing stretches between more distant ports (pack some Tolstoy to fill in the gaps with on-deck reading). Set Sail: Viking has been sailing Russia’s waterways since the company’s debut more than 20 years ago, and today it expertly executes Volga voyages via a fleet of five 196- to 204-passenger riverboats. Its popular 12-night “Waterways of the Tsars” itinerary features three-night stays in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, calls in the Golden Ring cities of Uglich and Yaroslavl, and stops in the village of Kuzino (gateway to the Kirillo-Belozersky Monastery) and at the open-air museums at Kizhi and Mandrogy. Expect unique excursions like a private tour of the art-filled vaults of the Hermitage and a hosted home visit for tea and vodka with a local Russian family in Uglich. Rates from $5,499/person; vikingrivercruises.com Douro River Rising from north-central Spain and making its way for over 550 miles across northern Spain and Portugal, before emptying into the Atlantic, the Douro is a rising star in the river cruising world. Nearly every major river cruise line has introduced itineraries here in recent years. Most voyages come bookended by the lively cities of Porto, Portugal, and Salamanca, Spain (the latter is typically accessed by the Spanish border village of Vega de Terrón)—or simply sail round-trip out of Porto—with calls at quieter ports and old hilltop towns along the way (like Peso de Régua, at the heart of port wine country). Here, however, it’s less about any blockbuster sights than the pastoral landscapes, pocked by plenty of quintas (Portuguese for wineries) and verdant vineyards—many of which fall within the UNESCO-recognized Douro River Valley. It’s a natural fit for oenophiles, who will have ample opportunity to tipple the local bounty en route, including, naturally, aromatic port aplenty. Set Sail: Tauck will launch its presence on the river in 2020 with an all-new riverboat—the 84-passenger m/s Andorinha—that was purpose-built for the Douro, with a reduced passenger capacity that affords roomier proportions compared to most competitor ships on the waterway. The ship will run a trio of Douro River itineraries, including one designed just for families and another featuring land-based extensions in Lisbon and Madrid. Or try its seven-night “Villages and Vintages” itinerary, which cruises round-trip from Porto with stops in Portugal at Régua, Pocinho, Pinhão, and Guimarães. Excursion highlights include an onshore wine-pairing dinner at a Douro Valley wine estate and a guided bike ride through vinho verde wine country. Rates from $4,190/person; tauck.com Courtesy of Avalon Waterways France’s Rhône River is a haven for epicures and history buffs, with riverboats, from companies like Avalon Waterways, that bring guests through Provence (and, sometimes, Burgundy). Rhône River