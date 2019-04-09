D-Day 75th Anniversary Tours for Every Type of Traveler

June 6, 2019, marks the 75th Anniversary of D-Day—when Allied forces invaded five beaches along France’s Normandy coast during World War II. To help history lovers relive this monumental event in Normandy, several outfitters have developed itineraries that will take travelers to the most important battle sites, including Omaha Beach, and beyond. Whether you’d like to explore the region by boat, bike, or on foot, there’s something here for every type of traveler.

By boat...

This year, the National WWII Museum is chartering two 10-day cruises that will converge at the official D-Day commemoration event on June 6, which has been attended in the past by Allied heads of state, including Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II. Before the big event, you will visit historical sites throughout Normandy with local guides during the day and will have the chance to attend talks by leading WWII scholars and authors in the evening on board both the Regent Seven Seas Navigator and the Seabourn Ovation.

Because this year may mark the last major anniversary of the Normandy landing that can be experienced with living veterans, the museum has arranged for 11 WWII veterans—including three who landed on the beaches at Normandy 75 years ago—to join the cruises this year.

Book Now: From $9,999 per person, dday75.org

Photo by Michael R Evans / Shutterstock “Les Braves” Omaha Beach memorial in Normandy, commemorating the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944

By foot...