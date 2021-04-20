Claude Monet’s Home and Gardens
From 1883 to 1926, Claude Monet lived in this pink stucco house in Giverny, where he cultivated his flower and water gardens and painted his famous Water Lilies series. Visitors to the house will find it just as Monet left it, complete with an all-yellow dining room and blue-tiled kitchen. You can tour everything from the sitting room, pantry, and studio to the bedrooms, dining room, and kitchen, then head outside to wander the gardens and see the famous arched bridge. Though you won’t find any of Monet’s paintings on-site, you can view his collection of 46 Japanese prints, and shop in the gift store, which is located in his old studio. When you get hungry, there’s also a café with healthy dishes and a spacious outdoor terrace.