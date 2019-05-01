7 Best Mediterranean Cruises for Every Type of Traveler

Perhaps you’re eager to hop between big-city, blockbuster Mediterranean metropolises at ports like Barcelona, Athens, or Rome on a seamless cruise-based itinerary. Maybe you’re yearning for a beach escape on a storied strip along the French Riviera or a Greek island idyll. Or you might want to uncover more off-the-path coves and sleepy Old World villages, or hit up archaeological sites where history books come to life. Whatever your interest or travel style, there’s a Mediterranean cruise for you, with myriad at-sea adventures awaiting along the coasts of coveted locales like Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor intent on exploring hot spots, or a diehard “Med-head” looking to deep dive on new pockets of discovery, there’s a cruise with your name on it. Here, we’ve outlined seven perfect Mediterranean cruises for different types of travelers, whether it’s romance or family fun, food or art, beaches or antiquities, or simply R&R that you’re after.

Courtesy of Windstar Cruises Masted ships and Greek islands are a winning recipe for romance on Windstar Cruises.

Best Mediterranean Cruises for Couples

Windstar Cruises

If sailing into the sunset, billowing white sails overhead, after a day strolling hand in hand with your sweetheart along a blissful Greek island beach or past evocative ancient ruins sounds like a recipe for romance, your ship has come in. Windstar Cruises runs weeklong made-for-canoodling cruises through Greece, round-trip out of Athens, aboard its intimate, 148-guest, four-masted sailing yacht Wind Star.

En route, stop at Santorini, with its striking caldera, and Mykonos, famed for its beaches and party scene. Sail on to lesser-visited locales like the sacred island of Patmos; medieval Monemvasia; and Nafplio, a pretty port town in the Peloponnese. Plus, Windstar stops in Kuşadasi, Turkey, gateway to ancient Ephesus, where it puts on an exclusive white-glove dinner in an illuminated courtyard of the Celsus Library, complete with chamber orchestra accompaniment.

Back onboard, a complimentary water-sports platform invites kayaking or snorkeling outings for two. Or amp up the romance a notch with a captain-helmed wedding or vow renewal at-sea ceremony. Sailings from May through October annually; rates from $4,599/person; windstarcruises.com

Best Mediterranean Cruises for Families

Disney Cruise Line

Disney gets what families want, by land and by sea. Disney Cruise Line has been expanding its Mediterranean presence with new summer 2019 offerings that include the line’s first round-trip sailings out of Rome, and, looking ahead to summer 2020, a trio of Greece-focused itineraries, featuring stops in Athens, Katakolon (near ancient Olympia), Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete. In port, expect family-focused excursions, such as a performance of traditional Italian puppetry in Rome or a “treasure hunt” in an open-air architectural museum in Barcelona. Cruisers can opt for supplementary Adventures by Disney premium packages, too, for enhanced “Adventure Guide”–helmed port excursions and onboard services, or two- to three-night, precruise, land-based extensions in Rome or Barcelona.

On sailings aboard the 2,713-passenger Disney Magic, expect all of the DCL signatures—Broadway-style shows, first-run Disney film screenings, lively deck parties, Disney character meet-and-greets, and top-rate kids’ clubs (plus, some dedicated adults-only spaces, too). The season of five- to 12-night voyages runs round-trip from Rome or Barcelona—or between the two cities—from May through July in 2019 and 2020. Rates from $3,677/person; disneycruise.disney.go.com

Best Mediterranean Cruises for Foodies

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises’s buzzy 2018-debuted Celebrity Edge offers a full spring-through-fall season of Mediterranean sailings through 2020. The sleek, 2,918-passenger ship claims a culinary “edge” indeed, thanks to 29 onboard dining destinations (overseen by Michelin-starred chef Cornelius Gallagher), including main dining rooms dedicated to highlighting regional flavors, like the Cyprus Restaurant and Tuscan Restaurant. Plus, find unique culinary concepts like Le Petit Chef, which features tabletop 3-D projections of “mini-chefs” from Italy, Spain, France, and Japan who present specialty dishes from their respective homelands. There’s also the Dinner on the Edge open-air venue, where rotating menus, often featuring items sourced from port, are presented on a cantilevered platform floating 13 stories above sea level.

In port, guests can sign up for special Chef’s Market Discoveries: These chef-guided excursions bring guests for shopping outings in local markets in locales like Livorno, Italy; Barcelona; and Santorini. Finds are later prepared and served by the chef via cooking demos back onboard. Choose from a series of seven- to 11-night Mediterranean Celebrity Edge voyages, running round-trip from Rome or between Rome and Barcelona. Rates from $1,229/person; celebritycruises.com

Courtesy of Crystal Cruises The Mediterranean offers a cornucopia of culture, and Crystal Cruises regional voyages emphasize cultural enrichment both on and off the ship.

Best Mediterranean Cruises for Culture Vultures

Crystal Cruises

The bounty of the Mediterranean, a wellspring for the arts, extends to its cultural offerings. Luxury Crystal Cruises helps guests maximize the region’s cultural appeal before stepping off the ship, thanks to its standout expert-led onboard enrichment program, featuring language lessons, dance classes, winetastings, musical performances, and more—much of which is designed to reflect Mediterranean influences while sailing the region.

Of course, plenty of ports are primed for culture lovers, too, and Crystal’s robust Mediterranean portfolio features stops in some 80 Mediterranean destinations (aboard its 980-guest Crystal Serenity, 848-passenger Crystal Symphony, or intimate 62-passenger yacht, the Crystal Esprit), whether exploring Michelangelo’s Florence, the French Riviera of the Impressionists, or perhaps flamenco territory in southern Spain is more your cultural speed.

Up the artistic ante on one of Crystal’s themed cruises: An upcoming fall 2019 option (sailing from Rome to Athens) is a theater-themed voyage, presented in partnership with Tony Award–winning Broadway producer Kevin McCollum, which will present cast members from Broadway shows in onboard performances and talks. Sailings from April through November annually; rates from $1,680/person; crystalcruises.com

Best Mediterranean Cruises for Beach Bums

SeaDream Yacht Club