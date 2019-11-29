Christmas Markets in Europe to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Prague’s largest Christmas markets are open every day from the end of November to early January, including on Christmas Day.

The best way to celebrate the holiday season in Europe? Visit craft-filled wooden stalls, watch performances by Christmas carolers, or take in the lights at these delightfully festive markets.

share this article

A distinctly European tradition, Christmas markets are essentially amusement parks for the winter holidays, bringing the spirit of the season to life in the form of treats, goods, and attractions. They’re not exactly hard to come by in Europe—Germany alone has almost 70 spread across the country. But that doesn’t mean they’re all the same. As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, we’ve rounded up eight unique Christmas markets in Europe. Some are lesser-known and others are well-trotted, but each is a must-see during the holiday season. Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square Christmas Markets

Prague, Czech Republic Prague’s largest Christmas markets are walking distance from each other, so you can easily explore both in one day. Old Town Square’s festivities include daily carol concerts, dozens of stalls selling traditional crafts, and a brightly lit central Christmas tree, while the Wenceslas Square market specializes in handmade goods and Czech treats such as klobása (Czech sausage) and Pražská šunka (roasted ham). Christmas markets in Prague are open every day from November 30 through January 6, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Ravenna Gorge Christmas Market Black Forest Highlands, Germany Photo by Olga Niekrasova/Shutterstock The Ravenna Gorge Christmas Market is located in Germany’s Black Forest. The setting of the Ravenna Gorge Christmas Market—in a gorge under the viaduct of the Höllentalbahn railway in the Black Forest Highlands—is best described as straight out of a fairy tale. The market’s various stalls are surrounded by forestry, which adds a true “winter wonderland” feel when dusted with snow. In 2019, the pop-up shopping and entertainment fair takes place Friday through Sunday from the last weekend in November through December 22. Velvet Cave Christmas Market Valkenburg, Netherlands Photo by Hans Wrang/Shutterstock Head underground to shop ornaments and more at the Velvet Cave Christmas Market.

Article continues below advertisement

This Valkenburg holiday celebration features a series of vendors alongside the intricately detailed chapel, murals, and sculptures of the Netherlands’s 18th-century Velvet Cave. The Christmas market is set within a maze of underground passageways and rooms, making an experience here both a festive shopping trip and a historical tour. This year’s 22nd edition of the Velvet Cave Christmas Market will be open to guests from November 15 until December 29. Christmas and Epiphany Market in Piazza Navona Rome, Italy Photo by Shuang Li/Shutterstock At the holiday market in Piazza Navona, visitors can shop and snack on Italian delicacies. Set in one of Rome’s grandest piazzas, the Christmas and Epiphany Market in Piazza Navona juxtaposes the new—think torrone sweet treats, souvenir-style trinkets, and Mylar balloons—with the gravitas of the 1st-century outdoor plaza. Throughout December until January 6, visitors can browse stalls filled with handmade crafts, Italian treats, and local art, all while keeping an eye out for the oft-appearing Father Christmas. Vienna Christmas Dream Market Vienna, Austria Photo by S. Borisov/Shutterstock Christmas markets in Vienna date back to the Middle Ages. In 1298, Austria’s capital held its first Christmas market. Today, there are more than 20 Christmas-related events to choose from across Vienna during the holiday season. From November 15 to December 26, revelers can enjoy reindeer rides, marvel over classic nativity scenes, and wander through more than 150 food and souvenir stalls in front of the grandiose City Hall at the Vienna Christmas Dream Market. Royal Christmas Market at the Hohenzollern Castle Burg Hohenzollern, Germany

Article continues below advertisement