An Instagram Tour of South Africa in 8 Beautiful Photos

By Maggie Fuller

Jan 5, 2016

The protea is the national flower of South Africa
Photo by @cestchristine/Flickr

The protea is the national flower of South Africa

Explore the vivid colors of South Africa from Cape Town to Johannesburg

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter blues are probably starting to set in, so last week on @afarmedia, we escaped into the vibrant hues of South Africa with travel and lifestyle blogger, @cestchristine. If you're dreaming of blue skies and can't hop aboard a flight to Cape Town, following along with these beautiful pictures just may be the next best thing.

Bo-Kaap

With her keen eye for colors and patterns, @cestchristine was, of course, drawn to the colorful neighborhood of Bo-Kaap. The area is famous for its iconic, brightly painted houses. 

Robben Island Prison


Just off Cape Town, Robben Island is best known as the isolated prison where Nelson Mandela was held for 18 years. Now it's also home to a colony of the cutest penguins.

Soweto, Johannesburg

Soweto is a vibrant place that exudes the same optimistic energy of its residents. There, @cestchristine found these colorful baskets woven with telephone wire at the market on Orlando West. We'll admit, we want one of these.

The Capture Site
@cestchristine explored much of South Africa by following Nelson Mandela's legacy and Marco Cianfanelli's incredible statue of the former president at The Capture Site in Durban was one of her favorite spots.

Shambala Game Reserve

Since you can't visit South Africa and NOT go on a safari, @cestchristine spent some time rhino-spotting at @zulucamprsa. The 330,000-acre Shambala Private Game Reserve is smaller than the famous Kruger National Park, but is still home to lions, cheetahs, hippos, zebras, warthogs, impalas, and giraffes.

Cape Town
Not only is the protea the national flower of South Africa, but it brightens up any bouquet. @cestchristine found bunches of South African flowers like these all over.

The Beverly Hills, Durban
We can't think of a better way to end a South African adventure than by relaxing into those Indian Ocean beach vibes off the coast of Durban. See more of @cestchristine's adventures on her feed and keep following @afarmedia for more takeovers from photographers and bloggers around the world.

