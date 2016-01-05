An Instagram Tour of South Africa in 8 Beautiful Photos

Jan 5, 2016
The protea is the national flower of South Africa
Explore the vivid colors of South Africa from Cape Town to Johannesburg
If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter blues are probably starting to set in, so last week on @afarmedia, we escaped into the vibrant hues of South Africa with travel and lifestyle blogger, @cestchristine. If you're dreaming of blue skies and can't hop aboard a flight to Cape Town, following along with these beautiful pictures just may be the next best thing.
Bo-Kaap
With her keen eye for colors and patterns, @cestchristine was, of course, drawn to the colorful neighborhood of Bo-Kaap. The area is famous for its iconic, brightly painted houses.
Robben Island Prison
Shambala Game Reserve@cestchristine spent some time rhino-spotting at @zulucamprsa. The 330,000-acre Shambala Private Game Reserve is smaller than the famous Kruger National Park, but is still home to lions, cheetahs, hippos, zebras, warthogs, impalas, and giraffes.
