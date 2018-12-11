9 of the World’s Most Romantic Winter Wonderlands

Snowy backdrops and cozy firesides are the best for snuggling up to your special someone. Here’s where to plan your next romantic winter trip.

Winter is the season of romance: candlelit dinners, fireside cuddles, evening strolls beneath street lamps as snow dusts your sleeves. How better to entice your loved one than with a magical getaway to a winter wonderland? Our favorites span the planet from the Rockies to the Arctic Circle, each home to its own frosty form of allure. So grab your partner for a trip to one (or more) of the following nine destinations—because the Most Wonderful Time of the Year is even better there. Finland One of the world’s most romantic winter destinations lies in the European arctic. Finnish Lapland is perfect if you and your special someone want to see the northern lights. Snuggle in a glass igloo at Hotel Kakslauttanen (pictured above) as colors dance across the sky overhead, making what is unequivocally one of the planet’s most enchanting stays. A cooler alternative is to check into an ice hotel, such as the SnowHotel at SnowCastle of Kemi. This combined resort and art exhibit is sculpted anew each year and entails a snow chapel in addition to the world’s largest restaurant made of snow. While exploring this glistening region, popular activities include skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, dogsledding, relaxing in saunas, hanging with reindeer, and visiting Santa (you may have thought his home was in the North Pole, but it’s here). Photo by Mircea Costina/Shutterstock.com Lace up your skates and go for a spin with your favorite partner in Montreal. Canada One of the most romantic destinations on Earth is unquestionably Québec, Canada. Our vote for most charming place in this French-Canadian province goes to Québec City; its Historic District is so historic that it’s actually a UNESCO World Heritage site. Wander cobblestone streets past centuries-old buildings, boutiques, and bistros all covered in snow. For a splurge, check into the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (or simply enjoy its views of the St. Lawrence River over wine and cheese at 1608). A second Québecois city that’s made for winter romance is Montreal. Relax with a spa day at Bota Bota, which floats atop the river in a converted ferryboat. If your idea of a winter wonderland is more outdoors than urban, you’ll want to head west to Banff National Park. Explore frozen waterfalls on Johnston Canyon ice walk; speed along behind a dog sled; try a triple Salchow atop Lake Louise; or strap in for unbeatable aerial views with a heli-snowshoe tour. After adventuring, unwind with a couples’ massage or a soak in Banff Hot Springs—an experience that’s undeniably romantic no matter where you are in the world. Photo by Gian Giovanoli/St Moritz Tourism Board Badrutt's Palace Luxury Hotel opened in 1896 and is one of St. Moritz's swankiest stays. Switzerland Switzerland is full of elegance, all the more prevalent when it’s also draped in snow. Fall in love with the Alps in the resort town of St. Moritz, where soaring down world-renowned slopes comes with views of the Engadin lake district. Stroll the town for art galleries, fine dining, luxury boutiques, chocolate shops, and five-star hotels, then cuddle up for a horse-drawn carriage ride atop frozen Lake St. Moritz.

