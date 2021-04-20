Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

Quebec City's Grande Dame

Le Chateau Frontenac is one of the grand hotels built by the Canadian Pacific Railway to entice travelers to ride their elegant railway.The hotels offered a place to stay while traveling. The Chateau Frontenac was constructed in 1893 and is a Quebec City landmark. (At the present time, the hotel is undergoing major renovations). We stayed in a lovely suit that overlooked the Dufferin Terrace and the St. Lawrence River. The experience was memorable. The Le Champlain Restaurant offers dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. The views from the restaurant are of the St. Lawrence - a great spectacle to enjoy during your delicious meal. (Le Champlain is closed during renovations until 12/2013). I remember reading about Queen Elizabeth, several U.S. Presidents, and other famous guests of the Frontenac. While staying at the Chateau Frontenac, visit the old lower town with its historic sites, the Citadel (especially interesting is the changing of the guard), and the Place Royale. There are many shops and restaurants. The museums are informative and entertaining. I got a feel of the area as it was in the 19th century when we crossed the bridge and drove over to the quaint and absolutely charming Ile d'Orleans.There were farms, villages, tiny restaurants, and roadside stands selling fresh baked goods. There were hundreds of peony plants blooming all over the island. What a gorgeous sight! If you can't travel to France... visit Quebec.