Chef Russell Moore Tastes His Korean Heritage in Seoul

In 2008, after working for 20 years at Alice Waters’ famed Chez Panisse restaurant in Berkeley, California, chef Russell Moore, with his wife, Allison Hopelain, opened Camino in Oakland. Moore gained immediate acclaim for his personal take on California cuisine, his commitment to local ingredients, and, most of all, his use of fire—cooking in a nine-foot-wide wood-burning fireplace. Not evident on Camino’s menu was the fact that Moore, who grew up in Southern California, is half Korean. Indeed, even though he developed a curiosity about and a passion for Korean food, he had never been to his grandmother’s homeland—until AFAR sent him and Hopelain to Seoul, the capital city, and Gwangju, the southern culinary hub, to examine his cultural heritage through the lens of Korea’s markets, restaurants, and artisans.

Photo by Andrew Rowat

