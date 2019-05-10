6 Ways Hotels Around the World Are Working to Become More Sustainable

Lodgings are shrinking their footprints and benefiting their communities. Here’s what they’re doing to make it happen.

Around the world, hotels and resorts are adopting ecofriendly and socially responsible practices. They include a safari camp in Kenya that’s owned and operated by the indigenous Samburu people, which means profits go directly back to locals; a resort in Fiji that organically grows a whopping 80 percent of all the produce in all its restaurants; and hotels that have done away with plastic bottles entirely. Here are six ways hotels are becoming more sustainable for the environment while also giving back to their communities. Courtesy of Sarara Camp/Facebook At Sarara Camp, all profits are funneled into community and wildlife protection initiatives. Local ownership Sarara Camp in northern Kenya is operated by the local, seminomadic Samburu people, and all profits are funneled into community and wildlife protection initiatives. In Northern Australia’s remote Nitmiluk National Park, the indigenous Jawoyn people own Cicada Lodge, which offers travelers an immersive encounter with a landscape the Jawoyn have inhabited for thousands of years. Courtesy of Pikaia Lodge Galapagos Due to the restoration efforts at Pikaia Lodge in the Galápagos Islands, giant tortoises and native birds have returned to the area. Sustainable architecture Pikaia Lodge, located on Santa Cruz Island in Ecuador’s fragile and biodiverse Galápagos Islands, was constructed with natural and recyclable materials and outfitted with ethically cultivated Ecuadoran teakwood furnishings. Pikaia sits on a former cattle ranch and has restored endemic trees and vegetation on its land; as a result, giant tortoises and native birds have returned to the area. Courtesy of Six Senses Fiji/Amber Toms Six Senses Fiji uses Tesla batteries and solar panels, which make the resort completely solar powered. Energy efficiency

