The Brando
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Photo courtesy of The Brando
The BrandoEncompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando's very own French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, The Brando is arguably the most luxurious place to stay in the entire South Pacific country. All of the villas at this all-inclusive resort have their own private pools along with direct beach access, and there’s a gorgeous spa offering a range of healing modalities, including traditional Polynesian taurumi massage. For those who want to add a bit of activity to their stay, there’s plenty to do on the island and in its surrounding waters, from snorkeling and scuba diving to discovering the flora and fauna of the surrounding landscape under the tutelage of a research scientist. Travelers with an interest in Polynesian culture may also want to try their hand at the traditional outrigger canoe, perhaps taking a trip out to one of the surrounding private islets that share an atoll with the Brando.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Brando Resort
On Tetiaroa, a private island in the Society Island group that is owned by Marlon Brando's estate, the Brando Resort (accessed via private plane transfer) has been getting good press since its recent opening. Brando bought the Tahitian royal vacation spot after falling in love with the South Pacific lifestyle while scouting "Mutiny on the Bounty" locales in 1960. The Brando Resort has just 35 eco-friendly villas on a gorgeous white-sand beach, and guests often see manta rays, sea turtles, and rare exotic birds. The resort organizes all sorts of activities – from paddle boarding in the blue stripy sea to snorkeling and diving. Two restaurants and a bar as well as a Zen spa complete the relaxation picture.