1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeOutdoor enthusiasts with a penchant for luxe living will feel right at home at this Brooklyn Heights stunner, which takes much of its inspiration from adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park—the neighborhood’s very own opportunity to commune with nature while embracing the big city. Find natural elements in details like original heart-pine beams from the former Domino Sugar Factory, walnut from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and pine flooring from the Old Crow Distillery in Kentucky, along with plenty of living green elements. The hotel is also hugely committed to sustainability, as evidenced by amenities like 100-percent-organic cotton mattresses, naturally derived bath products, and filtered water taps in every room. Visitors can stop by the Bamford Haybarn Spa for a specialty treatment before heading to dinner at The Osprey, where the team serves a menu of elevated comfort dishes, such as Berkshire pork chop and rotisserie chicken.
The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is the ideal mini-break: an easy-to-reach retreat that simultaneously offers insider access to a destination and to a host of hedonistic pleasures and gorgeous spaces to indulge in before reality comes crashing back.
This wind-powered hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park combines sustainable design with eco-conscious architecture to create a truly unique luxury destination. The hotel interior utilizes reclaimed wood and metal (some taken from the now-defunct Domino Sugar Factory) and plantlife from the area to form an urban oasis in contemporary Brooklyn. Even the rainwater collected by the hotel is used to irrigate the nearby park. Installations from local designers feature in the hotel’s decor, each focused on balancing nature and urban life. The rooftop pool (unfortunately not open to the public) and bar offer views of the city, and guests and locals mingle in a communal seating area. For guests looking for the benefits of nature in an urban setting, Brooklyn has no better option.