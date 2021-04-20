1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge 60 Furman Street

Photo courtesy of 1 Brooklyn Bridge, photo by James Baigrie

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Outdoor enthusiasts with a penchant for luxe living will feel right at home at this Brooklyn Heights stunner, which takes much of its inspiration from adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park—the neighborhood’s very own opportunity to commune with nature while embracing the big city. Find natural elements in details like original heart-pine beams from the former Domino Sugar Factory, walnut from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and pine flooring from the Old Crow Distillery in Kentucky, along with plenty of living green elements. The hotel is also hugely committed to sustainability, as evidenced by amenities like 100-percent-organic cotton mattresses, naturally derived bath products, and filtered water taps in every room. Visitors can stop by the Bamford Haybarn Spa for a specialty treatment before heading to dinner at The Osprey, where the team serves a menu of elevated comfort dishes, such as Berkshire pork chop and rotisserie chicken.