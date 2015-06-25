5 Kinds of People Who’d Dig Wanderlust Other than Yogis

Wanderlust may have started as a festival aimed at hardcore yogis, but it’s evolved to embrace much more than meditation, Lululemon, and downward dogs. I spent last weekend at the Wanderlust Festival in Stratton, Vermont, and found myself doing a heck of a lot more than yoga—in fact, some of my friends didn’t do any yoga at all. These are just a few of the non-yogis you’ll see in the crowd at these ever-expanding festivals.

Foodies

The food villages at Wanderlust are loaded with healthy, “hippie” foods like kombucha and homemade hummus and lentils, but you’ll also find delicious tacos, wood-fired pizzas and Asian rice bowls. In the evenings, celebrity chefs such as NYC’s Seamus Mullen are preparing multi-course farm-to-table dinners. At the upcoming festival in Snowmass, Colorado, you can even attend a picnic-style barbecue and beer dinner.

Music Lovers

Live DJ sets accompany many of the yoga classes, while some are even themed to a particular artist, such as the Police. In Stratton, yoga teacher Gina Caputo paired up with DJ Taz to lead a flow session-turned dance party to hits from the Grateful Dead. Musicians such as Trevor Hall might accompany hikers and reward them when they reach the summit with an acoustic set. When the sun goes down, yoga studios transform into concert venues. Past acts have included Thievery Corporation, Spoon, Girl Talk, Michael Franti, Andrew Bird, and Ziggy Marley.