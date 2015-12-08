17 Vintage Photos of Winter Wonderlands Around the World

It's that time of year again, when the holiday season has us dreaming of hot chocolate and snow. Here are 17 gorgeous photos that prove that no matter where you are, or when you are, there's something magical about new-fallen snow.

Boston, Massachusetts, 1875



Chile, 1890



By Frank G. Carpenter/loc.gov The mountains of Chile may be snowy most of the year, but they are still beautiful.

Lafayette Park, Washington D.C., 1909



Courtesy of loc.gov A quiet snow walk through Washington D.C.

Shimla, India, 1875



By James Craddock/bl.uk India may be famously hot, but up in the mountains, the snow days are beautiful.

New York, New York, 1907



By Alfred Stieglitz/loc.gov New York's morning commute in the winter has always been tough.

Beijing, China, 1920



By Bundesarchiv, Bild/Wikimedia Commons If it weren't for the distinct architecture, snow-covered Beijing could be anywhere.

England, 1889



Paris, France, 1940



Russia, 1900



Detroit, Michigan, 1900



Murree, Pakistan, 1865



By Baker and Burke/bl.uk Like India, Pakistan is not usually thought of as a snowy country, but these powder-covered mountains are proof enough.

Victoria, Australia, 1905

Japan, 1974



By Toshimasa TANABE/Wikimedia Commons There's something extra romantic about trains in the snow.

Canada, circa 1900

