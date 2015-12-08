Home>Travel inspiration

17 Vintage Photos of Winter Wonderlands Around the World

By Maggie Fuller

Dec 8, 2015

share this article
flipboard
Austria, 1919

Courtesy of loc.gov http://www.loc.gov/item/npc2008009083/

Austria, 1919

From Russia to Chile, a little extra snow makes the season feel festive

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

It's that time of year again, when the holiday season has us dreaming of hot chocolate and snow. Here are 17 gorgeous photos that prove that no matter where you are, or when you are, there's something magical about new-fallen snow.

Boston, Massachusetts, 1875

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride.
By J.J. Hawes [Public domain]/ via Wikimedia Commons
Lovely weather for a sleigh ride.

Chile, 1890

The mountains of Chile may be snowy most of the year, but they are still beautiful.
By Frank G. Carpenter/loc.gov
The mountains of Chile may be snowy most of the year, but they are still beautiful.

St. Petersburg, Russia, 1910

A light dusting of snow over some of St. Petersburg's iconic architecture.
By Internet Archive Book Images [No restrictions]/Wikimedia Commons
A light dusting of snow  over some of St. Petersburg's iconic architecture.

Lafayette Park, Washington D.C., 1909

A quiet snow walk through Washington D.C.
Courtesy of loc.gov
A quiet snow walk through Washington D.C.

Shimla, India, 1875

India may be famously hot, but up in the mountains, the snow days are beautiful.
By James Craddock/bl.uk
India may be famously hot, but up in the mountains, the snow days are beautiful.

New York, New York, 1907

New York's morning commute in the winter has always been tough.
By Alfred Stieglitz/loc.gov
New York's morning commute in the winter has always been tough.

New South Wales, Australia, 1950

Those are some high-tech vintage skis that attach to ski boots with leather straps.
By National Library of Australia from Canberra, Australia [No restrictions], via Wikimedia Commons
Those are some high-tech vintage skis that attach to ski boots with leather straps.

Beijing, China, 1920

If it weren't for the distinct architecture, snow-covered Beijing could be anywhere.
By Bundesarchiv, Bild/Wikimedia Commons
If it weren't for the distinct architecture, snow-covered Beijing could be anywhere.

England, 1889

Looks perfect for ice-skating!
By Peter Henry Emerson/bl.uk
Looks perfect for ice-skating!

Paris, France, 1940

A classic.
By whatsthatpicture from Hanwell, London, UK/Wikimedia Commons ca 1940
A classic.

Russia, 1900

Festive decorations on a horse-drawn sleigh.
By Frank G. Carpenter/loc.gov
Festive decorations on a horse-drawn sleigh.

Detroit, Michigan, 1900

Peeking through the snow-covered trees in Detroit.
By Detroit Publishing Company/loc.gov
Peeking through the snow-covered trees in Detroit.

Murree, Pakistan, 1865

Like India, Pakistan is not usually thought of as a snowy country, but these powder-covered mountains are proof enough.
By Baker and Burke/bl.uk
Like India, Pakistan is not usually thought of as a snowy country, but these powder-covered mountains are proof enough.

Victoria, Australia, 1905

Who's up for a snowball fight?
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Who's up for a snowball fight?

Japan, 1974

There's something extra romantic about trains in the snow.
By Toshimasa TANABE/Wikimedia Commons
There's something extra romantic about trains in the snow.

Canada, circa 1900

It's all fun and games until the family dog refuses to play along.
Courtesy of loc.gov
It's all fun and games until the family dog refuses to play along.

>>Next: Stranger Than Santa: Europe's Most Unusal Christmas Characters

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping