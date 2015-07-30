16 Dreamy Vintage Photos of Hawaii

By Sarah Purkrabek and Diana Smith
Jul 30, 2015
What’s your idea of paradise? There’s one place that tops more lists than any other: Hawaii. It’s the number one spot for destination weddings, a favorite for vacationers, a surfing mecca, and perhaps the most well-known tropical getaway there is. But it’s not only the modern day sun, sand, and breathtaking views that make us swoon. Hawaii from decades past, even in faded color or black and white, is just as inspiring. Here, 16 vintage photos of Hawaii that prove it’s always been paradise.Waikiki Beach, 1941. Photo by Charles O’Rear.
Catching some rays and some waves at Waikiki Beach, 1941. Photo by Charles O’Rear.Honolulu, 1930s. Photo courtesy of Tropic~7. CDR Pete Schonenberg, USN. Haleiwa Hotel in Waialua, 1920. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kekaaniauokalani Kalaninuiohilaukapu Pratt. Charles O’Rear. Robert Huffstutter. Diamond Head, Oahu,” circa late 1940s. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force. William T. Brigham.
Hula. Photo, circa 1890s, courtesy of Hawai’i Vintage Photos.Charles O’Rear. Westin Moana Surfrider hotel). Say cheese! Photo, circa 1905, courtesy of army.arch.
“Hana school children at play,” 1941. Photo by Charles O’Rear.Kaneohe Bay fishponds, 1922. Photo by R.W. Perkins. Charles O’Rear.
Top photo of surfer Duke Kahanamoku in Waikiki, 1910, by A.R. Gurrey, Jr.
