10 of Europe’s Greatest Cycling Routes

Cycling tours—both self-guided and with groups—are becoming an increasingly popular way to explore the best of Europe’s backroads. The Ciclovia Alpe Adria Radweg (pictured above) is so well-signed that maps are practically unecessary.

Interlinked paths and trails span countries across the continent, offering sweeping views along the way for riders of all skill levels.

share this article

Europe is fast becoming a standout destination for cycling holidays. Across the continent, beloved and (mainly) car-free routes accommodate all levels and ages of cyclists, whether you’re a beginner setting off on your first quick trip or you’ve pedaled thousands of miles across the world. From gastronomic cycle tours featuring delicious food and wine stops to historically immersive rides through medieval towns, the following routes offer a little something for everyone looking to see the best of Europe from two wheels. Ciclovia Alpe Adria Radweg Where: Austria and Italy Skill Level: Intermediate Great for: Mountain views, small town stops, Italian cuisine Not to be confused with the hiking route of the same name, this 259-mile (416-km) bike path starts in Salzburg, Austria, winds through the Alps, and ends on the Mediterranean coast in Grado, Italy. The Austrian section was designed to show off the beauty of the Alps without impossible mountain climbs, while the Italian portion winds along rivers and lively towns offering copious wine and pasta. Photo by David Maska/Shutterstock The Danube Cycle Path follows the Danube River, which creates a natural border between Austria and Germany. Danube Cycle Path Where: Germany and Austria Skill Level: Beginner Great for: Family travel, medieval landmarks, calm countryside

Article continues below advertisement

The Danube Cycle Path is one of the most well-known and well-traveled bike routes in Europe. It follows the Danube River from its source in Germany all the way to the Black Sea, but the most popular stretch of the trail is the 190-mile (306-km) portion between the scenic German village of Passau and Vienna, Austria. Almost entirely car-free and fairly flat, this path—which crisscrosses the border between Germany and Austria throughout much of the ride—is perfect for cyclists of any age and ability. Related How to Pack a Bike for Your Next Epic Adventure Photo by Marcel Derweduwen/Shutterstock In Belgium’s Flemish region, you can bike between breweries, passing medieval castles along the way. Flanders Beer Routes Where: Belgium Skill Level: Beginner Great for: Beer, beer, and more beer! Belgium has the beer lovers covered with a variety of brewery routes in the Flanders region. Choose your own adventure by piecing together several dedicated beer routes in the Flemish Brabant province. These loops, which range from 20 to 30 miles (32 to 48 km), will lead you to traditional Belgian breweries and abbeys producing some of the world’s best beer. Photo by Marisha_SL/Shutterstock Located close to the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro’s Piva Canyon Road is part of the European route E762. Piva Canyon Road Where: Montenegro Skill Level: Beginner Great for: Quiet roads, river gorges Just after you cross into Montenegro from Vučevo, Bosnia, a steep climb up the otherwise undemanding E762 road sends you nose-diving into a deep gorge carved by the teal waters of the Piva River. The Piva Canyon Road route continues along the river and passes through more than 60 tunnels, winding through a canyon before reaching Plužine, a little resort town where cyclists can take a dip in Lake Piva. [Editor’s note: Although tunnels normally pose a danger for cyclists, most tunnels along this 17-mile (26-km) stretch are short and cars are rare, drastically reducing the threat of an accident.] Photo by Stanislav Nikolov/Shutterstock The Iron Curtain Trail (also known as EuroVelo 13) crosses Bulgaria’s borders with Serbia and Macedonia, leaving Bulgaria for short sections in Greece and Turkey. Iron Curtain Trail Where: Bulgaria Skill Level: Advanced Great for: Remote roads, pristine nature, inexpensive luxuries

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement