Portugal’s Exquisite Historic Lodgings Offer a Window to the Past

Times may have changed, but the view from Palácio Belmonte is still as gorgeous as ever.

The castles, palaces, and monastaries scattered across the Portuguese countryside are more than just relics of a time gone by.

The pages of Portuguese history are scorched by tales of lust, passion, and unrequited love. Although some of these stories have been chalked up to legend, haunting imprints of this romantic legacy remain throughout the country. Fortunately for 21st-century travelers, some of the ancient castles, posh palaces, and serene monasteries where these stories played out have been transformed into luxurious hotels, and while the venerable buildings have been updated with modern comforts, they still give a respectful nod to Portugal’s illustrious past. A stay in one of these historic spots will make you feel like you stepped into the pages of a fairy tale. Courtesy of Tivoli Palácio de Seteais Hotel It's no wonder the ethereal Tivoli Palácio de Seteais Hotel is the subject of legends. Tivoli Palácio de Seteais Hotel Sintra Dating from 1787, this stunning palace is the subject of many tales concerning the mysterious origin of its name, “Seven Sighs.” One concerns a Christian knight who arrived in “Xentra” (modern-day Sintra) during the Moorish occupation, a distressed damsel trapped in the palace, and an inevitable tragic ending. Today, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and stately boutique hotel boasts 30 elegant rooms—furnished with rich decor and antiques—and impeccable service. Dine in splendor in the Seteais restaurant to live piano music—played, of course, on an antique—before gliding into the cozy wine bar for a nightcap. A pool and small spa afford soothing respite after a day’s sightseeing. Photo by nborges/Flickr The entire town of Óbidos, including its castle, was a gift from King Dinis to his queen in 1282. Pousada Castelo de Óbidos Óbidos

The complementary cherry liqueur (ginja) served in a small chocolate cup upon check-in here is the first clue that you’re about to be transported to a kinder, gentler environment. The Pousada Castelo de Óbidos is housed in a 12th-century castle that King Dinis gave his wife Queen Isabel (along with the town around it) for their wedding, which took place on this site in 1282. Despite the age of this ancient building, the 14 comfortable rooms in the castle—three of which are in the tower—and the attached Cottage House feature modern creature comforts and top-drawer amenities, including TV, mini-bar, signature toiletries, plush robes, and free Wi-Fi. The on-site restaurant dishes up tasty regional cuisine, including its popular chicken stewed in a clay pot with potatoes, pearl onions, mustard, slices of bacon, and fresh tomato, plus for dessert, the requisite Portuguese chocolate mousse. Courtesy of Quinta das Lágrimas The Quinta das Lágrimas was once the scene of King Pedro I's torrid, illicit love affair. Quinta das Lágrimas (Garden of Tears) Coimbra If you wander through the regal gardens of this 14th-century estate once owned by King Pedro I, take note of the crumbling walls, stately fountain, and ancient trees that long ago set the scene for the king’s torrid, illicit love affair with Inês de Castro—an affair that ended tragically in her murder in 1355. Today, this member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group welcomes guests into 52 elegant rooms and suites either in the palace or in the newer garden and spa buildings. With two pools, a nine-hole pitch and putt course, and a full-service spa, there are plenty of opportunities to relax. Meals are served in the elegant Arcadas Restaurant, in the more casual Pedro & Inês, or in the cozy Gastrobar, where you can order snacks and refreshments.

Photo by Jacob Termasen for Palácio Belmonte The Palácio Belmonte stays true to its legacy, but its furnishings introduce elements of modern design. Palácio Belmonte Lisbon