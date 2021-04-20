Julia Mía [CLOSED]
Prolongacion Yaxchilán 2-01 Local 101 Mz 1, SM 17, 77500 Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 884 1086
Mexican Nouvelle Cuisine in CancunOne of Cancun's newest restaurants, Julia Mia (My Julia) serves Mexican nouvelle cuisine, with traditional favorites at affordable prices. This downtown restaurant is definitely worth a trip from the Hotel Zone.
Julia Mia reflects the belief of sisters Lupita and Irma Chavez that: "A woman is not afraid of anything or anyone. She enjoys life and her traditional Mexican drink, tequila, as well as the best selection of recipes from Mexico that integrate tastes and smells, always respecting and honoring each ingredient."
The menu features favorites with a twist, such as sea bass tacos, blue crab taquitos, roast corn soup, and salmon and garlic octopus fettuccine. For dessert, try the chocolate volcano or the chocolate truffles with mole and churros.
On Fridays, Julia Mia features live Mariachi music, and in September, a special menu and events celebrate Mexican Independence.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Traditional Mexican Cuisine With an Upscale Touch
One of Cancun's newest restaurant darlings - Julia Mia - (My Julia) is a blend of gourmet Mexican cuisine and traditional favorites - all at very affordable prices.
Located away from the Hotel Zone, it's tucked into a charming corner of downtown and is worth the trip.
Owners Lupita and Irma Chavez, sisters from Guadalajara, offer a menu featuring contemporary Mexican food incorporating traditional flavors and ingredients - with an upscale touch.
The inspiration behind Julia Mia (My Julia) is:
"A woman is not afraid of anything or anyone. She enjoys life and her traditional Mexican drink, tequila, as well as the best selection of recipes from Mexico which integrate tastes and smells, always respecting and honoring each ingredient."
Among the favorites: sea bass tacos, blue crab taquitos, roast corn soup, salmon and garlic octopus fettuccini. For dessert, the chocolate volcano or chocolate truffles with mole and churros are the sure winners.
On Fridays, Julia Mia comes alive with Mariachi music. In September, they feature a special menu and colorful events to celebrate Mexican Independence. Open daily 7 a.m. - midnight.
