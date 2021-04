One of Cancun's newest restaurant darlings - Julia Mia - (My Julia) is a blend of gourmet Mexican cuisine and traditional favorites - all at very affordable prices.Located away from the Hotel Zone, it's tucked into a charming corner of downtown and is worth the trip.Owners Lupita and Irma Chavez, sisters from Guadalajara, offer a menu featuring contemporary Mexican food incorporating traditional flavors and ingredients - with an upscale touch.The inspiration behind Julia Mia (My Julia) is:"A woman is not afraid of anything or anyone. She enjoys life and her traditional Mexican drink, tequila, as well as the best selection of recipes from Mexico which integrate tastes and smells, always respecting and honoring each ingredient."Among the favorites: sea bass tacos, blue crab taquitos, roast corn soup, salmon and garlic octopus fettuccini. For dessert, the chocolate volcano or chocolate truffles with mole and churros are the sure winners.On Fridays, Julia Mia comes alive with Mariachi music. In September, they feature a special menu and colorful events to celebrate Mexican Independence. Open daily 7 a.m. - midnight.