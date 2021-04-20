Where are you going?
La Cueva del Chango

Av 38 Norte Mz. 4 Lote 3, Zazil-ha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 984 147 0271
Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 10:30pm

Dining in the Monkey's Cave

When visiting Playa del Carmen, La Cueva del Chango (Monkey's Cave) is an especially good choice for breakfast. Nestled in a jungle setting with Maya gods peeking through the patio décor, breakfast favorites include fresh papaya, huevos a la méxicana (scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and chiles), warm tortillas and rich, steaming coffee.

For lunch and dinner, tried and true stand-bys feature: enchiladas with tangy mole, sprinkled with sesame seeds; homemade empanadas with huitlacoche corn truffle and classic chilaquiles - with or without - chicken. Chips, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole are - of course - a "must."

An ample wine list, beer and selection of Tequilas, Mescals and other "spirits" are available.
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

Shaun T. Whitley
almost 7 years ago

La Cueva del Chango is a Playa hidden gem. Set in a natural setting, it's popular with locals and expats for their healthy breakfasts. A perfect way to start your day in peace and tranquility.
Michelle da Silva Richmond
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

La Cueva del Chango (The Monkey's Cave) is a great place for breakfast. Try the typical Mexican breakfast of fresh papaya, huevos a la méxicana (scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and chiles), warm tortillas and steaming coffee.

The rustic décor, jungle atmosphere complete with Maya gods adorning the patio add to the experience.
Original afar recommends co branded belmond maroma 2 %281%29.jpg?1502217508?ixlib=rails 0.3

