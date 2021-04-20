La Cueva del Chango
Av 38 Norte Mz. 4 Lote 3, Zazil-ha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 147 0271
Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 10:30pm
Dining in the Monkey's CaveWhen visiting Playa del Carmen, La Cueva del Chango (Monkey's Cave) is an especially good choice for breakfast. Nestled in a jungle setting with Maya gods peeking through the patio décor, breakfast favorites include fresh papaya, huevos a la méxicana (scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and chiles), warm tortillas and rich, steaming coffee.
For lunch and dinner, tried and true stand-bys feature: enchiladas with tangy mole, sprinkled with sesame seeds; homemade empanadas with huitlacoche corn truffle and classic chilaquiles - with or without - chicken. Chips, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole are - of course - a "must."
An ample wine list, beer and selection of Tequilas, Mescals and other "spirits" are available.
Monkey cave
Monkey cave
La Cueva del Chango is a Playa hidden gem. Set in a natural setting, it's popular with locals and expats for their healthy breakfasts. A perfect way to start your day in peace and tranquility.
La Cueva del Chango
almost 7 years ago
La Cueva del Chango
La Cueva del Chango (The Monkey's Cave) is a great place for breakfast. Try the typical Mexican breakfast of fresh papaya, huevos a la méxicana (scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and chiles), warm tortillas and steaming coffee.
The rustic décor, jungle atmosphere complete with Maya gods adorning the patio add to the experience.
