La Cueva del Chango Av 38 Norte Mz. 4 Lote 3, Zazil-ha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

More info Sun 8am - 2pm Mon - Sat 8am - 10:30pm

Dining in the Monkey's Cave When visiting Playa del Carmen, La Cueva del Chango (Monkey's Cave) is an especially good choice for breakfast. Nestled in a jungle setting with Maya gods peeking through the patio décor, breakfast favorites include fresh papaya, huevos a la méxicana (scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and chiles), warm tortillas and rich, steaming coffee.



For lunch and dinner, tried and true stand-bys feature: enchiladas with tangy mole, sprinkled with sesame seeds; homemade empanadas with huitlacoche corn truffle and classic chilaquiles - with or without - chicken. Chips, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole are - of course - a "must."



An ample wine list, beer and selection of Tequilas, Mescals and other "spirits" are available.