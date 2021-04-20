Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún

Lote 3, Blvd. Kukulcan km 16.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 881 4200
Family Friendly All-Inclusive Resort Cancun Mexico
Check Availability >

Family Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

Perfect for families, this all-inclusive resort in Cancun's popular hotel zone is a AAA-Four Diamond Award-winner. Accommodations, dining, drinks, entertainment, and a range of cultural, recreational and sporting activities are included in the fixed price.

Four restaurants offer Mexican, Italian and international fare, while tasty snacks and frosty refreshments can be savored in the seaside Cevicheria or bustling Tapas Bar.

Beach activities include scuba diving, volleyball, water polo and more. For landlubbers, a state-of-the art health club and Miiluma Spa with myriad treatments offer a respite from the sun and sand.

Children will find plenty to do at the Fiesta Kids and Teen Clubs. Cultural activities include arts and crafts, allowing guests the chance to soak up some the exotic Maya culture.


The hotel's contemporary Mexican architecture includes one of the largest and most impressive thatched-roof "palapas" in the country.
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points