Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún Lote 3, Blvd. Kukulcan km 16.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Family Friendly All-Inclusive Resort Perfect for families, this all-inclusive resort in Cancun's popular hotel zone is a AAA-Four Diamond Award-winner. Accommodations, dining, drinks, entertainment, and a range of cultural, recreational and sporting activities are included in the fixed price.



Four restaurants offer Mexican, Italian and international fare, while tasty snacks and frosty refreshments can be savored in the seaside Cevicheria or bustling Tapas Bar.



Beach activities include scuba diving, volleyball, water polo and more. For landlubbers, a state-of-the art health club and Miiluma Spa with myriad treatments offer a respite from the sun and sand.



Children will find plenty to do at the Fiesta Kids and Teen Clubs. Cultural activities include arts and crafts, allowing guests the chance to soak up some the exotic Maya culture.





The hotel's contemporary Mexican architecture includes one of the largest and most impressive thatched-roof "palapas" in the country.