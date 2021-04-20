Grand Velas Riviera Maya Carretera Cancun Tulum Km 62 Playa Del Carmen Municipio De Solidaridad, 77710 Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico

Luxury at Grand Velas Riviera Maya The AAA Five-Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya features 491 spacious suites boasting sweeping views of the shimmering Caribbean Sea or lush jungle vegetation. Top drawer amenities include: whirlpool bathtubs, 42” flat screen plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, Nespresso machines, DVD, CD and MP3 players, iPod docking stations - and an all-inclusive stocked mini-bar.



Abundant dining is assured with 15 food and beverage outlets ranging from Spanish specialties, to Mexican fine dining, French haute cuisine and Italian fare.



Five diverse bars, including the Sky Bar, Sen Lin Bar, Piano Bar, Karaoke Bar and Aqua Bar, serve innovative libations and sensory ambiances for every mood.



A full service spa offers treatments incorporating products of the earth - such as honey, vanilla and lemon herbs - traditional Maya ingredients

