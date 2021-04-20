Where are you going?
Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Carretera Cancun Tulum Km 62 Playa Del Carmen Municipio De Solidaridad, 77710 Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 322 226 8689
Luxury at Grand Velas Riviera Maya

The AAA Five-Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya features 491 spacious suites boasting sweeping views of the shimmering Caribbean Sea or lush jungle vegetation. Top drawer amenities include: whirlpool bathtubs, 42” flat screen plasma TVs, Wi-Fi, Nespresso machines, DVD, CD and MP3 players, iPod docking stations - and an all-inclusive stocked mini-bar.

Abundant dining is assured with 15 food and beverage outlets ranging from Spanish specialties, to Mexican fine dining, French haute cuisine and Italian fare.

Five diverse bars, including the Sky Bar, Sen Lin Bar, Piano Bar, Karaoke Bar and Aqua Bar, serve innovative libations and sensory ambiances for every mood.

A full service spa offers treatments incorporating products of the earth - such as honey, vanilla and lemon herbs - traditional Maya ingredients
By Michelle da Silva Richmond

Cacinda Maloney
almost 4 years ago

Amazing Negative Edge Pools!

What an amazing experience at the Grand Velas Los Cabos and their 3 negative edge pools overlooking the Sea of Cortez! You will enjoy this luxury all-inclusive resort, where they will take care of you like no other place you have been!

