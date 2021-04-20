Vegas Meets Mexico

Founded by Roberto Noble and dubbed "Las Vegas meets Mexico," Coco Bongo is consistently ranked as one of the top attractions in Cancun and is the area's premier nightclub.



Unique performances are on par with Cirque de Soleil. Dozens of professional dancers, acrobats, celebrity impersonators - from Elvis to Madonna to Michael Jackson - combine with amazing choreography to mesmerize audiences into the wee hours of the night.



The multi-level club with seating capacity for 1,800 people is located in the heart of the bustling Cancun hotel zone.



Bartop conga lines, bubbles, balloons, confetti and fog sprayers are just the backdrop for outstanding entertainment.



Movie clips projected on high-tech video screens and the best dance tunes from the 70s, 80s, and 90s ensure non-stop fun.



Cover charge is $65 or $75, depending on which night of the week you go, but you get your money's worth. Included in the fee: entrance, shows and unlimited domestic drinks from 10:30 p.m. to 3: 30 a.m.



A branch of Coco Bongo is now open in Playa del Carmen.



