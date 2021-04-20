Taco Factory

Where are you going?
Blvd. Kukulcán KM.9 ,Plaza Party Center, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 883 0750
Sun - Sat 11am - 7am

Located in an alley behind Dady'O, this taquéria dishes up the best arrachera and tacos al pastor in the hotel zone, and the price is right.

The atmosphere is laid back and can be noisy, but it's been a longtime favorite with locals and tourists alike.

Since it's located in the "party zone" near many of Cancun's major nightclubs, you'll find it to be especially busy after the clubs close.

This popular place is open from mid-day until after sunrise, so if you're in need of a late night snack, this is the place to be.

Keep an eye on your check as waiters tend to "pad" the bill in order to get higher tips.

By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
