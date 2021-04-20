Whale Sharks - The “Domino” Effect

The clear waters off the coast of Isla Holbox are one of the few places in the world where you can swim and snorkel with whale sharks. The season runs from mid-May to mid-September, but you’ll have the greatest chance of encountering these magnificent fish in July and August. Called “Dominos” by the locals, polka-dotted whale sharks are the world’s largest fish, measuring up to 40 feet in length. Don’t worry, the gentle whale sharks are filter-feeders that subsist mainly on plankton and krill and have no taste for bathing suit-clad snorkelers! When the captain yells, “Now!” it’s time to jump in so fast that you don’t have time to be scared as the whale shark’s gaping maw materializes before you and this Mack truck-sized, spotted, gray behemoth gracefully glides by, with hitchhiking remora fish, and in two swishes of his or her tail, is gone. On the day I went, our licensed guide explained the rules of not touching the sharks and allowing only two tourists and one guide in the water with a shark at any given time. Despite the fact that the whale sharks did not appear to be bothered by our presence, I had mixed feelings about this ecotourism experience that appears to be taking off faster than sound conservation strategies can be formed and implemented.