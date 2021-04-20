Hotel Esencia
Hotel EsenciaOnce the vacation home of the Italian Duchess Rosa de Ferrari, this exceptional estate was converted into a hotel in 2005. 2014 marked the arrival of a new owner and a new era for the property. Today, Hotel Esencia is an elegant small resort on one of the prettiest beaches on the Mayan Riviera. Surrounded by 50 acres of lush jungle and manicured, palm-fringed grounds, Esencia pairs the amenties and comforts of a larger hotel with the attentive care typical of a boutique property or B&B. Amenities include two swimming pools, a spa, and two restaurants. In the spacious rooms, lots of details stand out: iPod surround systems, well-stocked minifridges, 600-thread-count sheets, and walk-in closets.
Hotel Esencia
A white-walled estate built in the 1990s for an Italian duchess looks out over the Caribbean Sea. Indulge in your private plunge pool, in your cozy garden suite or settle back with a cool drink under shady palapas on the secluded beach and let the world slip away. Jungle-shaded walkways pave the way for a truly tranquil journey. With only 29 rooms, you never have to worry about dealing with the "madding crowd."
A Resort Fit for a Duchess
This private 50-acre estate, once home to an Italian duchess some 60 miles south of Cancun, features 29 ocean and garden view guest rooms, suites and cottages. Luxury amenities include 600-thread Egyptian cotton sheets, duvet covers, down pillows and Molton Brown toiletries. The Casa Principal (Main House) - the centrepiece of the resort - features a three-story, nine-suite seafront house with a private dining room, state-of-the-art kitchen and chef's tables. Signature restaurant, Sal y Fuego (Salt and Fire) specializes in "international modern sophisticated cuisine with a Mexican flair." Overlooking a scenic cenote (underground fresh water pool) and illuminated at night, it offers the perfect perch for a romantic dinner. A wide array of international wines complement the tasty cuisine crafted by Chef Noe Bernardo and his team. Aroma Spa highlights an array of organic face and body treatments and therapeutic baths incorporating indigenous fruit, plants and herbs. The beachside Temazcal offers traditional Maya "cleanses" while complimentary group yoga and meditation classes further soothe the spirit. In addition, there are two main pools - one for families and one for adults only - along with two private pools for the cottages and 12 plunge pools. Horseback riding, fishing, boating, snorkeling, wind surfing, cenote diving are just a few of the available activities.