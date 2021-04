Hacienda Tequila Km 13 Blvd Kukulcan

Tequila and Kitsch Located on the second floor of Kukulcán Plaza, Hacienda Tequila sells 480 different types of tequila at some of the best prices in the area.



Free samplings are welcome, and a small museum highlights the making of tequila. Kitschy Mexican crafts and souvenirs are an added touch