The City Nightclub Cancun

Blvd. Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 883 3333 ext. 138
Cancun Nightclub Cancun Mexico

More info

Fri 10pm - 4am

Cancun Nightclub

Claiming the dubious title of "largest night club in Latin America," the City is located in the hotel zone.

Spread through three floors, it offers nine bars and claims a capacity of 5,000 people, which many guests claim is too many bodies trapped in one place.

Laser shows, loud music, and a host of guest artists try to compete with neighbor Coco Bongo, but miss the mark.
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
