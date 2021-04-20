Paradisus La Perla Playa Del Carmen All Inclusive Adults Only Hotel
Calle Quinta Avenida s/n, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77719 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 877 3900
Paradisus' Adults-Only ResortThis Paradisus Resorts first adults-only resort debuted recently with 394 elegantly appointed suites including 120 Royal Service Suites, two of which are Royal Service Presidential Suites. The hotel’s 60 swim-up suites enhance privacy allowing guests to access the free-form pool directly from their terrace.
Guests of the Royal Service area enjoy adult oriented amenities including a private pool, bar and exclusive restaurant surrounded by palapas and Bali Beds in addition to a private beach. Discreet but efficient butlers offer preferential reservations for specialty restaurants, spa treatments, activities and excursions.
Also featured is Passion by Martin Berasategui, a restaurant collaboration with six-star Michelin chef Martin Berasategui, a first for an all-inclusive resort.
Paradisus La Perla and sister resort Paradisus La Esmeralda share a common area referred to as El Zocalo, a term in Mexican culture which signifies a city’s social center. Here, Paradisus guests can sample multiple food and beverage options along with the full service YHI Spa, the “Palapa” Activities Center and Theatre.
El Zocalo offers 12 restaurants serving Japanese, South American, Mexican, and Mediterranean cuisines, and 10 bars.
The resort is 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport and close to attractions such as Playa del Carmen's trendy shopping district, 5th Avenue and famous Maya archaeological sites including Tulum and Cobá.