Alux Restaurant Bar- Lounge

Av Benito Juárez Mz 217 Lt2, Ejidal, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 984 206 1401
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Named after the mythical Alux drawn from Maya lore, this unusual restaurant is located inside a naturally formed cave.

According to legend, Aluxes are the guardians of property and only appear at night. Born in the moonlight, they seek magical places in which to hide and play, such as in caves and cenotes. "Sensitive" diners claim that they feel their ancient power in this cenote - in between the stalactites and flowstones.

Along with an unusual ambiance, the restaurant is a palate pleaser with fine Mexican and International cuisine.

If you're looking for a cozy romantic getaway, or a unique place to dine, look no further. Alux is more than just a restaurant. It is an unforgettable experience.

By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
