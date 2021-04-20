Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Carlos 'n' Charlie's

Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Qro., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 883 1862
Longtime Favorite Cancun Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Longtime Favorite


An institution throughout Mexico since the 1970s, this lively bar is especially popular with tourists.

A non-stop party atmosphere includes waiters who spontaneously start singing or acting out in comical skits and instant conga lines.

Menu items range from American to tacos and other Mexican fare. Drink offerings include basics such as beer, tequila and wine but can become "interesting" with the likes of the "Poison Kiss," a potent blend of vodka, gin, brandy, red wine and amaretto mixed with orange and lemon juices.











By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points