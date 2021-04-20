Carlos 'n' Charlie's
Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Qro., Mexico
| +52 998 883 1862
Photo courtesy of flickr.com
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Longtime Favorite
An institution throughout Mexico since the 1970s, this lively bar is especially popular with tourists.
A non-stop party atmosphere includes waiters who spontaneously start singing or acting out in comical skits and instant conga lines.
Menu items range from American to tacos and other Mexican fare. Drink offerings include basics such as beer, tequila and wine but can become "interesting" with the likes of the "Poison Kiss," a potent blend of vodka, gin, brandy, red wine and amaretto mixed with orange and lemon juices.