CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort
41 Boulevard Kukulkan
| +52 998 881 2000
CasaMagna Marriott Cancun ResortStraddling Cancun's sandy beach in the heart of the Hotel Zone, the CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort features 450 re-modeled rooms and suites with balconies with ocean views.
The AAA Four Diamond-award winner houses a wide selection of restaurants and bars, offering Argentine, Japanese, Southwestern, Italian or Thai cuisine. La Isla-Pool Bar serves poolside snacks and drinks in a family setting, while Bahia dishes up fresh seafood on the beach.
Las Ventanas Lobby Bar is the place to meet for drinks and appetizers and enjoy nightly entertainment, while Las Ventanas Gift and Coffee shop offers "grab and go" and late night snacks.
A full-service fitness center, pool and onsite tennis and water sports complete the recreational package. The Marriott Kid's Club offers entertainment for the younger guests.
High speed Wi-Fi is available in rooms and public areas throughout the resort.
Champions Sports Bar & Grill
Tucked inside of CasaMagna Marriott, Champions Sports Bar & Grill is a favorite with tourists - especially during big game seasons.
If you long for the US, this is a typical US sports bar, it has a giant TV screen and 26 smaller monitors on which to watch all kinds of sporting events.
You can also shoot a game of pool while enjoying frosty drinks and American-style grub. A live DJ offers modern tunes and guests are turned into "stars" on karaoke night.
