CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort 41 Boulevard Kukulkan

CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort Straddling Cancun's sandy beach in the heart of the Hotel Zone, the CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort features 450 re-modeled rooms and suites with balconies with ocean views.



The AAA Four Diamond-award winner houses a wide selection of restaurants and bars, offering Argentine, Japanese, Southwestern, Italian or Thai cuisine. La Isla-Pool Bar serves poolside snacks and drinks in a family setting, while Bahia dishes up fresh seafood on the beach.



Las Ventanas Lobby Bar is the place to meet for drinks and appetizers and enjoy nightly entertainment, while Las Ventanas Gift and Coffee shop offers "grab and go" and late night snacks.



A full-service fitness center, pool and onsite tennis and water sports complete the recreational package. The Marriott Kid's Club offers entertainment for the younger guests.

High speed Wi-Fi is available in rooms and public areas throughout the resort.



