Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort

41 Boulevard Kukulkan
Website
| +52 998 881 2000
CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort Cancun Mexico
Champions Sports Bar & Grill Cancun Mexico
CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort Cancun Mexico
Champions Sports Bar & Grill Cancun Mexico

CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort

Straddling Cancun's sandy beach in the heart of the Hotel Zone, the CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort features 450 re-modeled rooms and suites with balconies with ocean views.

The AAA Four Diamond-award winner houses a wide selection of restaurants and bars, offering Argentine, Japanese, Southwestern, Italian or Thai cuisine. La Isla-Pool Bar serves poolside snacks and drinks in a family setting, while Bahia dishes up fresh seafood on the beach.

Las Ventanas Lobby Bar is the place to meet for drinks and appetizers and enjoy nightly entertainment, while Las Ventanas Gift and Coffee shop offers "grab and go" and late night snacks.

A full-service fitness center, pool and onsite tennis and water sports complete the recreational package. The Marriott Kid's Club offers entertainment for the younger guests.
High speed Wi-Fi is available in rooms and public areas throughout the resort.

By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michelle da Silva Richmond
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Champions Sports Bar & Grill

Tucked inside of CasaMagna Marriott, Champions Sports Bar & Grill is a favorite with tourists - especially during big game seasons.

If you long for the US, this is a typical US sports bar, it has a giant TV screen and 26 smaller monitors on which to watch all kinds of sporting events.

You can also shoot a game of pool while enjoying frosty drinks and American-style grub. A live DJ offers modern tunes and guests are turned into "stars" on karaoke night.

Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points