Sunset Royal Beach Resort - All Inclusive Km 10, Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Family Friendly Beach Resort Situated in Cancun's hotel zone, this stellar all-inclusive resort offers 234 guestrooms and suites in one of the area's most popular locations with easy access to restaurants, shopping and nightclubs.



The all-inclusive plan allows the opportunity to savor exquisite international gastronomy, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and sister property Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club. Ground and water transportation between the two is also provided.



A collection of five restaurants offers a range of dining options ranging from bountiful buffets to Italian and Asian fusion cuisine. The Moonlight Theater showcases nightly entertainment, along with an international buffet.



Activities range from fitness classes and beach volleyball to Mexican handicraft workshops and nightly theme parties. Snorkel and scuba lessons are given at the Marina Club Lagoon and private yacht rentals are available at the Admiral Yacht Club.



For signature facial and body treatments and massages, Ya’ax Ché Spa beckons.