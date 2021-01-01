Where to Shop in Madrid
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Don't forget to take a piece of Madrid home with you—a Spanish fan, a pair of espadrilles or flamenco shoes, olive-oil soap. Follow the locals and browse chic designer clothing on Calle de Fuencarral or Calle Serrano. There's no shortage of shopping, only space in the luggage.
Save Place
Terraza Mercado de San Antón, Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 24, 3ª planta, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's multi-level Mercado San Anton is a sight to be seen. Rows of gorgeous produce, local specialties, Italian deli favorites, briny seafood and locally-farmed meats line the perimeter of each floor, each stall more enticing than the one...
Save Place
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Save Place
Calle Badajoz, 31, 28931 Móstoles, Madrid, Spain
Save Place
Mercado Fuencarral is a fresh and funky shopping center carrying brands like Paul Frank, Topman, and Ugly Shop. Fuencarral Street is home to many cool shops, but this two floor market takes it to another level. With stores spilling out into the...
Save Place
In the heart of Madrid lives Don Flamenco, one of the oldest names in Flamenco shoes. Aside from turning out hand crafted shoes that would make any ballerina jealous, The Don also sells traditional clothing, castanets, and all things related to...
Save Place
Calle de Fuencarral, 122, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Like a moth to the flame, I was drawn to Kling while walking towards Sol. Hipster chic, preppy, and sexy intermingle seamlessly in the store, which is centered around a non-functioning antique popcorn machine. Everything about this place is sleek...
Save Place
Calle de la Princesa, 64, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Calzedonia is the name in luxe leggings in Madrid at the moment, and there’s no questioning why. Faux snake skin sits on the shelf next to metal studs, delicate lace, polka dots, and an assortment of daring fashions. An easily packed souvenir,...
Save Place
Calle Serrano, 61, 28006 Madrid, Spain
The ABC mall on Calle Serrano is a wonderfully social commercial center that sees flocks of Madrileños every day. Whether it’s to have a “quick” (no such thing in Spain!) cup of coffee or lunch at the delicious Viena Capellanes, the downtown...
Save Place
Plaza Mayor, 30, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Bathed in Christmas lights, the Casa Yustas beckons many a window shopper. The men’s hats alone are worth the venture into the store, but the surprises don’t stop there, from every corner a new and beautiful piece of art seems to jump out at you....
Save Place
Puerta del Sol, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
What is more romantic than an intricate and well-used Spanish fan? Fans are a highly personal item, and like perfume, one should only use the best they can find (or so my mother always said). For the royal minded there is only one choice, Casa de...
Save Place
Calle del León, 11, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Ad Hoc blends fashion and flowers seamlessly. When I entered the shop, intrigued by the stack of suitcases propping open the front door, I was greeted by the smile of Clara, the owner, who acknowledged me with an "hola" but did nothing to pressure...
Save Place
Calle de Goya, 87, 28001 Madrid, Spain
The high end department chain, El Corte Ingles carries all essentials and is a one stop shop for any items forgotten at home. Everyone in Spain knows El Corte Ingles to be a bit pricy, but with good reason: the staff, selection and hours of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News Can I Travel Once I’m Vaccinated?
- 4 Air Travel Data Shows a Summer Travel Surge Is Coming. Will Airfares Surge, Too?
- 5 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities