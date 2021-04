Mercado De Fuencarral 45 Calle de Fuencarral

Shopping with Style, Downtown Madrid Mercado Fuencarral is a fresh and funky shopping center carrying brands like Paul Frank, Topman, and Ugly Shop.



Fuencarral Street is home to many cool shops, but this two floor market takes it to another level. With stores spilling out into the aisles, everything from hand knit beanies to gas masks are tastefully and artistically displayed.