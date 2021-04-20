KLING
Calle de Fuencarral, 122, 28010 Madrid, Spain
| +34 914 48 74 33
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
Funky Shopping at a Hip StoreLike a moth to the flame, I was drawn to Kling while walking towards Sol. Hipster chic, preppy, and sexy intermingle seamlessly in the store, which is centered around a non-functioning antique popcorn machine.
Everything about this place is sleek and suggestive. With a full selection of women’s clothing and shoes from the artsy to the office, as well as mens clothing - one would be hard pressed not to walk out with at least one item.