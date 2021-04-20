Fabricacion Artesanal Don Flamenco SL
17 Calle León
| +34 914 29 98 39
Authentic Flamenco Shop in the Heart of MadridIn the heart of Madrid lives Don Flamenco, one of the oldest names in Flamenco shoes.
Aside from turning out hand crafted shoes that would make any ballerina jealous, The Don also sells traditional clothing, castanets, and all things related to the art of Flamenco.
The charming window display will entice you to enter.... give in!
But don't be dismayed if there is a wait to make your purchase -- lots of locals come to buy outfits and accessories for themselves.