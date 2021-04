El Corte Inglés

If You Can't Find It Here....

The high end department chain, El Corte Ingles carries all essentials and is a one stop shop for any items forgotten at home.Everyone in Spain knows El Corte Ingles to be a bit pricy, but with good reason: the staff, selection and hours of operation give them quite the advantage.The flagship location Calle Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 79 is known as the go-to store for having the most name brand shopping under one roof: Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Versace, Hugo Boss, Dolce and Gabbana are just a few you’ll find waiting.