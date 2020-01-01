Where to Eat around The Westin Philadelphia
Home to Independence Hall, Philadelphia is among the most historically significant cities in the United States. It’s a diverse, culturally rich center that maintains a down-to-earth attitude, and boasts a budding foodie scene.
1740 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Slice offers an imaginative new take on plain old cheese and tomato sauce. Its menu is jam-packed with inventive combinations of ingredients that even the pickiest foodie would love. Sold by the slice or by the pie. Truffle pizza anyone? Besides...
1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Whether it’s a big-name act or an up-and-coming band, the music is always good at Chris’ Jazz Cafe, a casual and comfortable venue on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. There is a full restaurant, and the bar is known for its interesting...
1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No need to jet to France for French bistro fare—holding court a stone’s throw from the famed 9th street Italian market, French husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Pierre Calmels (formerly of Le Bec Fin fame) regale locals at Bibou with a masterful,...
217 W George St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
A little off the beaten path in Philadelphia is one of the best coffee houses in the area! One Shot Coffee & Cafe offers fresh Stumptown brew coffee in a cozy interior.
1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
That the Mad Men-esque Butcher & Singer has landed on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for two consecutive years speaks volumes about serial restaurateur Stephen Starr's keen design sense and unparalleled stagecraft. Although the...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
1599 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
A visit to Philadelphia is just not complete without a stop at LOVE Park, to pose for pictures in front of Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture. Although the park's official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza, everyone uses its nickname. If you visit...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
204 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Voted Philly’s best French bakery, Miel is a charming and comfortable café that serves great coffee, inexpensive lunch options (hot and cold sandwiches, and soup), and of course, the best pastries. Get here early or the croissants will be gone!...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
1623 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia has famous local restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Douglas Rodriguez to thank for Alma de Cuba, a dark and atmospheric multilevel restaurant serving inventive Latin-fusion cuisine. The lounge of this beloved Philly spot...
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
1717 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
If you want to feel like you're on top of the world, try the weekend Sky Brunch at Top of the Tower. With an extensive menu, the restaurant will please even the pickiest eaters. But it doesn't just serve good food: You'll also take in panoramic...
