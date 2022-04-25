Where are you going?
Federal Donuts

1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Website
| +1 267-687-8258
Wed - Sun 8am - 3pm

Federal Donuts

Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has been joined by branches around town (including one at the baseball stadium) as well as a satellite shop in Miami: The owners' whimsical impulse to pick up a doughnut machine on Craigslist in 2011 now seems less crazy and more like the first steps of delicious empire-building.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Ted Nghiem
almost 8 years ago

Raspberry Lemonade fancy

If you visit Philadelphia visit Federal Donuts. Their donuts and fried chicken are fantastic!
AFAR Traveler
over 6 years ago

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Donut

Yum! Served warm and so delicious

