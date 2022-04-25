Federal Donuts 1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA

Photo by Michael Persico More info Wed - Sun 8am - 3pm

Federal Donuts Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has been joined by branches around town (including one at the baseball stadium) as well as a satellite shop in Miami: The owners' whimsical impulse to pick up a doughnut machine on Craigslist in 2011 now seems less crazy and more like the first steps of delicious empire-building.