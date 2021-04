Divine Breads at one of Philadelphia's Top Bakeries

Since 1993, Philadelphians Wendy Born and James Barrett have shown a deft hand in the kitchens of their multi-location Metropolitan Bakery. Artisanal breads – able to rival any venerated loaf from Europe– are their claim to fame but their cookies, cakes, croissants and locally-sourced jams and spreads are equally as divine.They have several locations in Philadelphia , including my favorite in Chestnut Hill a bit further afield, but consistency is assured in each outpost. You can also expect to see the duo's vision (and baked goods) played out at FARMiCiA, the organic/local restaurant they co-own in Old City.If you have a hankering for something sweet, don't leave without picking up one of their toothsome chocolate chip cookies (or a few).