Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Metropolitan Bakery

264 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Website
| +1 267-990-8055
Divine Breads at one of Philadelphia's Top Bakeries Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Tue - Fri 7:30am - 8pm

Divine Breads at one of Philadelphia's Top Bakeries

Since 1993, Philadelphians Wendy Born and James Barrett have shown a deft hand in the kitchens of their multi-location Metropolitan Bakery. Artisanal breads – able to rival any venerated loaf from Europe– are their claim to fame but their cookies, cakes, croissants and locally-sourced jams and spreads are equally as divine.

They have several locations in Philadelphia, including my favorite in Chestnut Hill a bit further afield, but consistency is assured in each outpost. You can also expect to see the duo's vision (and baked goods) played out at FARMiCiA, the organic/local restaurant they co-own in Old City.

If you have a hankering for something sweet, don't leave without picking up one of their toothsome chocolate chip cookies (or a few).
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points